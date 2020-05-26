Big Horn County adds 9th case; Bullock to visit Crow Agency testing site

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Big Horn County added a new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the number of cases in the county to nine.

The patient, according to a press release by Big Horn County public information officer Rhonda Johnson, is a teen boy. He is not associated with any previously confirmed case.

Out of the nine confirmed cases, three of the patients have recovered, and the remaining six patients are quarantining and recovering at home, Johnson said in the statement.

The eight previously confirmed cases are:

Two girls in their teens.

Two women in their 20s.

One woman in her 50s.

One boy in his teens.

One man in his 30s.

One man in his 40s.

Indian Health Services Public Health Nursing, with assistance from the Big Horn County Public Health Department, have been tracing contacts of the new case. All contacts will be notified, interviewed and given further instructions.

Big Horn County will hold two surveillance testing events Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. near the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital in Crow Agency and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hardin High School in Hardin.