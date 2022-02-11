Big Horn County coroner in custody after warrants filed in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties

The Big Horn County coroner who had been on the lam appeared in court earlier this week after multiple warrants were issued for his arrest.

Daryl Craig Nordquist, 38, faces theft and attempted aggravated robbery charges in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties. He was arrested Tuesday in Billings and appeared before District Court Judge Ashley Harada the same day. As of Friday morning, he remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Yellowstone County prosecutors filed charges against Nordquist in the spring of last year. He pleaded not guilty to one charge of theft. Nordquist allegedly accepted two dirt bikes and an ATV stolen from a Billings resident.

The man who owned the vehicles told police that Nordquist had contacted him and said he might know where his vehicles were. Norquist told investigators he knew the vehicles were likely stolen, charging documents say, but later denied knowing so. He was arraigned on the charges and released on his own recognizance in May 2021.

Big Horn County prosecutors charged Nordquist with criminal trespass and criminal contempt, both misdemeanors, in November 2021. Charging document allege that he refused to leave a residence allotted to him as part of his employment as cemetery groundskeeper in Hardin. When the local cemetery district opted to fire Nordquist in October, according to documents, he remained at the property through December.

Deputies responded to a report of a man trying to kick in the front door of a residence near the cemetery in Hardin on Jan. 22, according to charging documents. The man, who was later identified as Nordquist, was allegedly threatening the two people who lived at the home. He was subsequently charged with felony attempted aggravated burglary, and Justice of the Peace Ernie Bear Don’t Walk issued a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

The charges filed in Big Horn County prompted a $5,000 warrant for his arrest issued from Yellowstone County District Court on the grounds he violated the conditions of his release order from May 2021. Nordquist also failed to appear for an omnibus hearing Feb. 3 in Big Horn County Justice Court, resulting in an additional $10,000 arrest warrant.

Judge Harada quashed Nordquist’s Yellowstone County warrant during his appearance on Tuesday, according to court documents, and his next appearance in court is scheduled for March 3.

