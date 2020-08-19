Big Horn County reports 14th COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Horn County reported Wednesday morning that a 14th person has died due to COVID-19.

The person who died was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized before he died, according to a press release issued by Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson.

The man's death brings the number of people in Montana who have died of COVID-19 since March to 84.

In a COVID-19 update issued by Big Horn County Tuesday evening there were 187 active cases, 170 patients quarantining and recovering at home and 17 people actively hospitalized because of COVID-19.

At the time of the update, recoveries in the county had increased by 107 to 370.

