Big Horn County reports 14th COVID-19 death

Big Horn County reported Wednesday morning that a 14th person has died due to COVID-19.
The person who died was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized before he died, according to a press release issued by Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson.
The man's death brings the number of people in Montana who have died of COVID-19 since March to 84.
In a COVID-19 update issued by Big Horn County Tuesday evening there were 187 active cases, 170 patients quarantining and recovering at home and 17 people actively hospitalized because of COVID-19.
At the time of the update, recoveries in the county had increased by 107 to 370.
