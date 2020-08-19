You are the owner of this article.
Big Horn County reports 14th COVID-19 death
Big Horn County reports 14th COVID-19 death

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

 NIAID-RML

Big Horn County reported Wednesday morning that a 14th person has died due to COVID-19. 

The person who died was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized before he died, according to a press release issued by Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson.

The man's death brings the number of people in Montana who have died of COVID-19 since March to 84.

In a COVID-19 update issued by Big Horn County Tuesday evening there were 187 active cases, 170 patients quarantining and recovering at home and 17 people actively hospitalized because of COVID-19.

At the time of the update, recoveries in the county had increased by 107 to 370.

