Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid was last seen at the eastbound Interstate 90 rest area between Billings and Hardin near mile marker 474. She left a disabled vehicle at the rest area and walked into a nearby field. She is possibly intoxicated and is not dressed for weather conditions, according to an email from Big Horn County Sheriff's office.

Not Afraid was last seen wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans and gray ankle boots. She is 5 foot and 9 inches tall and weighs 133 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger. 

Anyone with information on Not Afraid is asked to call Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780 or call 9-1-1.

