Big Horn County Sheriff's Office investigating death after woman's body found in Hardin

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman whose body was found on the street in Hardin by city employees earlier this week.

A press release issued Thursday by the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Mary Lynn Pickett, also known as Mary Lynn Birdinground. She is described in the press release as a local woman.

Pickett's body was found Wednesday afternoon along Fourth Street East, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office says it believes she likely had been dead since Tuesday.

The Montana State Medical Examiner's Office in Billings conducted a postmortem examination Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The press release does not state the cause or manner of Pickett's death.

Anyone with information about Pickett's death is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 406-665-9780 or call 911.

