The Big J Show Cares, in conjunction with The Education Foundation For Billings Public Schools is thrilled to announce the success of their recent fundraiser Books For Kids. Together, they raised $77,451 to support literacy in the local schools.

Thanks to the support from the Billings community, more than 4,300 students across 14 schools in the area will receive a monthly book throughout the upcoming academic year. These books will be wonderful additions to the students' personal bookshelves at home, encouraging a love for reading and fostering a lifelong passion for learning.

The majority of the donations came from generous individuals who were eager to contribute to this initiative, promoting literacy throughout the area.

“We couldn't have achieved this incredible feat without the support of the Billings community and its generous individuals and businesses," said Justin Hutchinson, director of The Big J Show Cares. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to businesses like Stink Blossom, 406 Disaster Response, and TDS Fiber for their significant contributions as well as the individual donations we received."

The Books For Kids program began during the 2021-22 school year at Bench Elementary, under the guidance of teacher Joseph Kamps. “I have really loved getting to see genuine joy every month when these kids receive these books,” said Kamps, who now teaches at McKinley Elementary. “All year, I hear from students time and time again how much these books mean to them.”

Now in its third year, Books For Kids has expanded to a total of 14 schools. The schools that will receive monthly books are Bench, McKinley, Ponderosa, Central Heights, Big Sky, Washington, Newman, Miles Avenue, Beartooth, Bitterroot, Burlington, Broadwater, Rimrock Learning Center, and Columbus. Students are encouraged to take these books home with them and read them at their leisure. Teacher representatives at each school will select the books monthly based on grade level, popularity of the titles, and awards the book has received.

The partnership with The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools has been instrumental in providing guidance and support for selecting the schools to benefit from the funds raised. “The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools is so proud of Books for Kids. This community support is truly inspiring,” said Kelly McCandless, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Getting books in the hands of kids is critical to helping them meet literacy benchmarks, and this program is making huge strides in supporting students to develop a passion for reading.”

For further information, please visit http://bigjcares.com/books or contact Justin Hutchinson (info@bigjcares.com).