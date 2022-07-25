Big Sky Economic Development gets $50,000 to spruce up facade of century old Montana Bank Building

The Montana Bank Building, under Sky Point in downtown Billings, will get $50,000 toward a facelift as Big Sky Economic Development prepares to reopen the building for entrepreneur development, incubation and acceleration.

The $50,000 comes from the Downtown Urban Renewal Tax Increment Finance District and was approved unanimously by Billings City Council Monday night.

TIF districts are special zones where some commercial property taxes are diverted into public/private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The goal is for the renewal projects to lift property values in the entire district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.

Big Sky Economic Development purchased the 104-year-old, three-story Montana Bank building in 2020 with the intent of converting the structure into an entrepreneurial center that will help incubate and accelerate new companies. The building also will offer training space for area businesses and community groups, and become the new BSED offices.

"It's a great project," council member Ed Gullick said.

The building is set to open in August.

The TIF dollars will go toward restoration of the stonework on the building's facade and to repair portions of the sidewalk that once held large stone planters, but often ended up collecting garbage and human waste. The planters were removed shortly after BSED purchased the building.

"Those improvements will enhance the pedestrian experience and contribute to the public safety of this corner as well as protect the integrity of an iconic building," according to BSED's TIF application.

Council member Jennifer Owen asked if BSED officials had considered implementing environmental design elements into their plans that would help reduce crime around the building, known as CPTED, or Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.

Mehmet Casey, development director with Downtown Billings Alliance who also handles management of the Downtown Billings Urban Renewal District, explained that BSED officials did an entire CPTED evaluation of the project.

Overall, the bank building renovation is a $4.6 million project; the $50,000 in TIF dollars is part of three-way match that will help cover the $202,963 outdoor facade and sidewalk work.

"This is an iconic building in the heart of our downtown," said Steve Arveschoug, executive director of Big Sky Economic Development.

BSED's work to renovate the building, bringing together community and business partners to help create an entrepreneurial center and training space is work uniquely suited to an organization like BSED and likely wouldn't have happened otherwise.

"From the ground up, from the inside out (the goal is to) create stronger resources," he said.