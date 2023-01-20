Big Sky Economic Development taking applications for placemaking grants

Big Sky Economic Development is taking grant applications for its 2023 community development program called Space2Place Placemaking.

"Placemaking is about transforming ugly and underutilized spaces in our communities into vibrant, attractive, inviting, and memorable places. Space2Place is a creative placemaking micro-grant competition open to residents of Yellowstone County," the Big Sky EDA website stated. "Big Sky Economic Development introduced this program in 2018 to promote smaller, incremental improvements to make the public spaces of our communities more beautiful, more engaging, more interesting, and more enjoyable."

Groups, organizations, and individuals within Yellowstone County are encouraged to develop and submit their ideas for how they can transform a public space in Yellowstone County into a beautiful, lively, and welcoming place.

The Space2Place Placemaking Grant is open to all residents and organizations within Yellowstone County. If you or your organization have an idea for a placemaking project, you are strongly encouraged to apply for a 2023 Space2Place micro-grant. For more information and criteria, please visit: bigskyeconomicdevelopment.org/community-development/space2place/.

The 2023 application deadline is 4 p.m. March 9th and the grant recipients will be awarded later this year at Big Sky's 2023 Better Off in Billings Event.