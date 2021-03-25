Big Sky Economic Development to continue partnership with proposed Billings medical school

BSED has had "a very important series of discussions" with Rocky Vista and its parent company, Medforth Global Healthcare Education. BSED spoke with Medforth's CEO, Dr. Andy Sussman.

"(Sussman) expressed very humble regrets and provided absolute clarity for the values of their organization and a zero tolerance of any form of discrimination," according to the statement. "BSED trusts that they will handle this situation with the utmost professionalism."

BSED began talks with Rocky Vista through meetings with "community leaders in Utah to discuss RVU's commitment to community and the people they serve," according to the statement. Those community leaders have had a good relationship with RVU and reiterated that the comments made "in no way reflect what we have learned about RVU from their students and their home community."

BSED said they will continue to work on building medical education in Billings.

