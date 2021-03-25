Big Sky Economic Development to continue partnership with proposed Billings medical school

Big Sky Economic Development will continue to work with Rocky Vista University in launching a medical school in Billings after a local hospital ended talks with the school Wednesday over derogatory comments made by its executives.
Billings Clinic ended talks with Rocky Vista, or RVU, on Wednesday after medical school executives "cast aspersions on a proposed medical school" in Great Falls based on its Jewish affiliation and referred to one female Billings Clinic employee as a "token," according to a statement from Billings Clinic Wednesday.
The hospital also cited concerns of "ensuring continuity" of existing medical education partnerships with other programs in the state. Billings Clinic was cautious about committing resources to RVU before it made its statement this week, and was looking into the feasibility of expanding teaching for additional medical students.
On Thursday, Billings Clinic declined to comment further regarding its decision to cease discussions with RVU. Billings Clinic spokesman Zach Benoit referred The Gazette to Wednesday's statement.
Big Sky Economic Development, or BSED, has worked for months to attract RVU to Billings and is actively engaged in the school's launch. BSED declined a one-on-one interview with The Gazette and issued a statement Thursday afternoon explaining that it'll continue its work to launch the Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine.
BSED has had "a very important series of discussions" with Rocky Vista and its parent company, Medforth Global Healthcare Education. BSED spoke with Medforth's CEO, Dr. Andy Sussman.
"(Sussman) expressed very humble regrets and provided absolute clarity for the values of their organization and a zero tolerance of any form of discrimination," according to the statement. "BSED trusts that they will handle this situation with the utmost professionalism."
BSED began talks with Rocky Vista through meetings with "community leaders in Utah to discuss RVU's commitment to community and the people they serve," according to the statement. Those community leaders have had a good relationship with RVU and reiterated that the comments made "in no way reflect what we have learned about RVU from their students and their home community."
BSED said they will continue to work on building medical education in Billings.
“There is much work to do today and the days ahead, but I am cautious and encouraged by the very honest dialogue, understanding of our concerns, and commitments to the actions necessary to build trust—as expressed by Dr. Sussman and others," said Steve Arveschoug, BSED executive director. "The RVU team members shared deep regrets and in no way meant to hurt or disparage any group or individual. That is not who they are as a company, or as individuals, and they expressed that directly to me during our conversation.”
RVU's provost Dr. David Forstein responded to Billings Clinic's statement Wednesday evening, noting that RVU will take the "appropriate steps to investigate this matter fully."
Forstein said that RVU is "committed to the development of the project," and that RVU is "disappointed" in Billings Clinic's decision to end conversations with the school.
"RVU is deeply committed to providing our students, faculty and staff with a diverse, inclusive and safe environment across our University and healthcare community and are taking the appropriate steps to investigate this matter fully," according to the statement.
RVU declined an interview with The Gazette Thursday.
"As we are in the process of investigating the matter, we can't comment beyond our statement from yesterday at this time," said Julie Rosenthal, vice president of enrollment management and external relations at RVU in an email.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce also made a statement on its Facebook page in regards to Billings Clinic ending its talks with RVU Wednesday.
"The Billings Chamber of Commerce recognizes the concerns expressed by Billings Clinic and supports their statement about their relationship with Rocky Vista University based on the information provided by the Clinic," according to the statement. "We will work with our community economic development partners and medical partners to gain a greater understanding of the situation."
The Chamber noted that Billings should "stand strong and united behind issues of equality and inclusion," to become a more diverse place to live and work.
This story will be updated.