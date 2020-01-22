{{featured_button_text}}

The Big Sky Reads program, now in its second year, provides $500 stipends to book clubs for trained discussion leaders, author visits, book shipping, marketing, and other costs that enhance the humanities value of a program. Book clubs must be open to the public and meet in a public space or school. The program funds up to 10 clubs each year.

In a press release from Humanities Montana, libraries, schools and other organizations with established book clubs were encouraged to apply for the grant.

There is no application deadline.

For more information or to apply, go to humanitiesmontana.org/big-sky-reads.

