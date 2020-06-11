Big Sky Senior Services to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Sky Senior Services Prevention of Elder Abuse program is commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday, June 15, by creating awareness of elder abuse issues. Staff will be reaching out to the senior living facilities in Billings to present purple ribbons and brochures on the types and signs of elder abuse and how to report suspicions.

The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations launched the first World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, 2006, in an effort to unite communities around the world in raising awareness about elder abuse.

Every year an estimated one in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation. Experts believe that for every case of elder abuse or neglect reported; as many as 23.5 cases go unreported.

Montana is aging at a faster rate than most of the other states and ranks at fifth in the nation in the percentage of people over the age of 65.

In a press release, Big Sky Senior Services encouraged community members to help by volunteering to be a phone friend to an elderly person or donating to assist the organization’s elder abuse education efforts.