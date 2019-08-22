Big Sky State Games recently announced its Volunteers of the Year and named its 2019 photo contest winners.
Individuals named Big Sky State Games 2019 Osborne Volunteers of the Year are Doug Asleson, Erl Barsness, Jane Leuthold.
Asleson has served as the Big Sky State Games Billiards Commissioner for the last 17 years.
Barsness has been an integral part of the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies for more than 30 years.
Leuthold has been the Big Sky State Games Swimming Commissioner for six years.
The sixth annual Big Sky State Games Photo Contest winners are John Lamb, Cindy Barnhart and Mark Olsen, all of Billings.
Lamb won first place in the for his opening ceremonies photo submission.
Barnhart won the silver medal for a photo submitted from opening ceremonies.
Olsen won the bronze medal for his skateboarding photo.
The top three winners were honored at a Big Sky State Games 2019 celebration event at a recent Billings Mustangs game. The winning images will also be entered in the National Congress of State Games National Photo Contest, according to a press release from BSSG.
For more information about the winning volunteers, or to view this year’s photos, go to bigskygames.org.