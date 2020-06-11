Big Sky State Games National Anthem Contest finalists selected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The top five entries for the 2020 Big Sky State Games National Anthem Contest have been selected by a panel of music professionals. The five finalists are: Troy Charbonneau, of Billings; Codi Donniaquo, of Hinsdale; Kelly Jo Elser, of Twin Bridges; Marie Stott, of Ballantine; and Kylie Ward, of Columbus.

Online voting for the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies National Anthem singer is open until Wednesday, June 17, according to a press release from BSSG.

The contest winner will perform at the 35th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 17, at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Opening Ceremonies will start at 7 p.m.

Voting can be accessed online at bigskygames.org under the “Events and Highlights” tab, or at the Big Sky State Games Facebook page.

