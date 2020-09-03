 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Sky State Games Photo Contest finalists selected

Big Sky State Games Photo Contest finalists selected

{{featured_button_text}}

Seven photos for the 2020 Big Sky State Games Photo Contest have been selected by a panel of judges. The photographers include Dave Madrill, Mark Reynolds, Lew Kosich, Pet Siegle and Chuck Aragon.

Online voting to determine the top three photos is open until Tuesday. Voting can be accessed online through the Big Sky State Games website, www.bigskygames.org under the BSSG “Events and Highlights” tab.

The winning photo will be entered in the National Congress of State Games Photo Competition and featured on the Big Sky State Games website. Photographers of the top three photos will receive State Games medals, according to a press release from BSSG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News