Big Sky State Games Photo Contest finalists selected

Seven photos for the 2020 Big Sky State Games Photo Contest have been selected by a panel of judges. The photographers include Dave Madrill, Mark Reynolds, Lew Kosich, Pet Siegle and Chuck Aragon.

Online voting to determine the top three photos is open until Tuesday. Voting can be accessed online through the Big Sky State Games website, www.bigskygames.org under the BSSG “Events and Highlights” tab.

The winning photo will be entered in the National Congress of State Games Photo Competition and featured on the Big Sky State Games website. Photographers of the top three photos will receive State Games medals, according to a press release from BSSG.

