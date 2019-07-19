Big Sky State Games is holding a contest to find the best photos of the 2019 Big Sky State Games. Categories include best action, candid, group, opening ceremonies, and “anything fun."
According to a press release from BSSG, the winning photo will be entered in the National Congress of State Games Photo Competition and featured on the BSSG website. Photographers of the top three photos will receive BSSG medals.
Most sports events take place July 19-21 in Billings.
To enter photos in the contest, go to bigskygames.org and select “Photo Contest” in the “Events & Highlights” drop-down menu. Upload photos with the name of the photographer and sport; then email contact information to info@bigskygames.org.
The deadline for posting pictures is Friday, August 2.