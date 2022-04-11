Bighorn County dog positive with rabies

A Big Horn County puppy tested positive for the deadly and contagious rabies virus last week, according to the Montana Department of Livestock.

The Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed terrestrial rabies — meaning the virus did not originate with bats — in the dog on April 7 and the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the skunk variant of the rabies virus in the animal. The puppy was euthanized, according to a state press release. It is the first confirmed case of terrestrial rabies this year.

Rabies is preventable in domestic animals through the use of the rabies vaccine.

"Unfortunately, the dog in this situation was too young to receive the rabies vaccination," the release stated. "Because of the risk of exposure to the puppy, numerous individuals in Big Horn County, including several children, are undergoing post exposure prophylaxis and three dogs have been euthanized."

MDOL has issued a 60-day county-wide quarantine in Big Horn County for dogs, cats and ferrets that are not currently vaccinated for rabies. The quarantine is in effect from the date the dog was tested on April 6th, until June 5. Animals past-due for a rabies vaccine booster, animals that are not 28 days past the date of first vaccine administration, and animals that have never been vaccinated are all subject to the quarantine.

"Positive rabies cases in dogs are a grim reminder of the need to maintain current on vaccinations of our domestic pets,” says Dr. Tahnee Szymanski with the Department of Livestock.

Rabies is a fatal viral disease that can spread through the saliva of an infected animal. Residents should check the rabies vaccination status of all animals and report any contact between a pet and a wild animal, including skunks and bats, to their veterinarian or the Dept. of Livestock to ensure potential rabies exposures are assessed for risk and managed accordingly.

