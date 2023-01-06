 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Bigs' needed throughout Yellowstone County

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County is asking adults to “Join the Village” by volunteering as a “Big” for one of over 60 children currently ready and waiting for a mentor.

Mentoring is fun, flexible, and a powerful way to make a real difference in one’s community by providing a safe space for a young person to explore, learn and grow, igniting their potential for a bright future.

BBBSYC is dedicated to defending the potential of children and youth through one-to-one mentoring, an evidence-based method of prevention that keeps kids engaged, builds resilience, and helps to mitigate the negative effects of trauma.

Youth “Littles” are between the ages of 5 and 18. Mentor “Bigs” are of all ages, from college students to retirees. The one-to-one matches meet 4-8 hours a month and establish connections through simple activities and outings.

Evidence shows that youth matched in a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program are 46% less likely to use illegal substances, 27% less likely to use alcohol, and 52% less likely to skip school. "Littles" also show improved self-esteem and feel that they matter within their communities.

“We have many options for volunteering,” says Rachel Hill, Executive Director of the non-profit. “Mentoring is flexible for people with busy schedules, and some employers will even grant paid time off during the workday while employees volunteer. You can enjoy all sorts of activities together, including hiking, biking, group sports, reading, crafting, visiting a farm or museum, sharing a meal together, or other activities that you already participate in and would like to share with a young person. You can participate as an individual, a couple, or a family. There is an option for everyone.”

BBBSYC also provides ongoing training and support for youth, families, and volunteers led by professional staff who pair each mentor match based on compatibility, energy levels, and shared interests. "Bigs" sign on for a year but can remain matched with their "Little" for longer if all parties wish to continue in the program. For individuals with families, busy work schedules, or who travel, a mix of in-person activities and remote options are available when schedules are tight, or you are on the road.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations who are interested in learning more about volunteering as a "Big," providing financial support for programming, or offering additional activities and opportunities for youth participants are encouraged to reach out to Rachel Hill, Executive Director, at rachelh@bbbsyc.org or 406-248-2229. More information can also be found at www.bbbsyc.org.

