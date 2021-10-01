Bilings woman killed in Stillwater County crash Friday morning

A 38-year-old Billings woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 east of Columbus on Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. near the rest stop at mile marker 419, according to a report by Montana Highway Patrol trooper Michael Severson.

The Billings woman was driving a Nissan Versa eastbound when a truck driven by a 62-year-old Wyoming man entered the highway on the on-ramp at a lower rate of speed. The driver of the Nissan rear-ended the truck. The driver of the Nissan was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected factors in the crash, according to the MHP report.

The identity of the woman killed has not yet been released.

