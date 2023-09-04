Editor's note: The Gazette’s “Stories of Honor” series is supported by MasterLube and AARP.

Just as the Vietnam War was heating up, a teenaged William Doyle figured he’d enlist before he got drafted.

It was early 1964 and the Army was drafting guys straight into combat ground units, “and it wasn’t pretty,” said Doyle, who is now 78 and lives in a tidy house with a well-groomed cat on the far west end of Billings.

Doyle had come from a long line of Navy aviators, so he tried there first. At one Navy recruiting station they offered him a spot on a nuclear submarine.

“They said, ‘We’ll send you to nuke school and then we'll put you on a sub’,” he said. “But, I wasn’t interested in that at all.”

It wasn’t to word “nuclear” that put him off, or “submarine.” It was “school.” He’d been a poor student and hated school, and dropped out as soon as he could.

So, he went to another Navy recruiter where he mentioned his father had been a Navy combat pilot.

“‘Who’s your father?’ they asked me. I said, he’s Capt. Thurlow G. Doyle. And, they said, ‘The Capt. Doyle? I said, yes, sir. They said, ‘We’ll send you anywhere in the Navy you want to go.”

On his placement test, Doyle said he got OK marks, "but not too OK. Remember, I hated school."

But, he still wanted to be around airplanes so they assigned him to an aircraft carrier.

The Capt. Doyle was a WWII fighter pilot, winner of the Distinguished Flying Cross, along with a campaign medal with three bronze stars, a service medal with a bronze star, a national service medal with a bronze star, and a long list of other medals.

Capt. Doyle, who was born in Wyola and died in 1970, was a member of the Crow Tribe and is among the most decorated members ever from that tribe. And, that’s saying something. The Crow have produced many generations of valiant and decorated warriors.

Bill Doyle spends a considerable amount of time listing members of his Crow family who have done their part: Thomas Doyle, a Marine, and John Doyle, an Army soldier, plus Lawrence, Bergest, Joseph, John and Duwayne, and many other Doyles. There was a Doyle in the Civil War, and a Doyle who during WWI used his sister’s birth certificate to enlist because at age 16 he was too young.

A favorite family story is the story of Raymond Doyle who tried to join the Army Air Corps during WWII but was rejected because he was Indian.

“He said, screw you guys and went up to Saskatoon where he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and trained as a fighter pilot,” Doyle said. Raymond later flew for the British and when the U.S joined WWII, “the Army Air Corps decided Raymond was a good enough Indian and they had his butt transferred back to the U.S. to fly for them.”

Bill Doyle said the list of his family members, and the list of family members who served, is pretty much the same list.

“We had to go into the military. It was bred into us,” he said.

During his combat tours in Vietnam, Doyle fueled planes on the deck of the U.S.S. Oriskany. It was dangerous work. One jet landing on deck snagged a dud missile in the arresting gear and the missile hit a man Doyle was standing next to in the shoulder. It was also tiring work, with long shifts and little sleep in tight quarters for weeks at sea. And, Doyle loved it.

Despite the perils of three combat tours, he was never actually shot at. But, he was shot at after the war when he served as a cop for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. On a reservation in Nevada, a gang of teenagers had robbed a hotel and when Doyle went after them one of the kids fired three shots at him.”

“One of those bullets came about this far from my head,” Doyle said, holding his hand about 10 inches from his ear. Another one of the slugs entered a home where it ricochet around and landed on the kitchen table.

“I’ve seen some action, I can tell you that,” he said with a little chuckle.