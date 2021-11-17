 Skip to main content
Bill Kennedy retiring from MSUB Foundation
The Montana State University-Billings Foundation on Wednesday announced the retirement of Bill Kennedy, who has been its CEO since 2016. The Foundation will be under interim leadership while a search begins for a new CEO.

When Kennedy took over as Foundation CEO, the University was facing an uphill battle relative to building a new science building. But, under his leadership and efforts, the goal of raising the funds to help build the $18.5 million science center became a reality. The new Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building is now open and serving students and faculty with state-of-the-art spaces and equipment.

MSUB building

This is an artist's rendering of the new Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building at Montana State University Billings. 

“We all can be proud of that accomplishment and others,” said Kennedy. “In the last year, we were able to honor our mission to advance the goals of the university by giving $6.8 million to reduce financial barriers for students in obtaining a quality education, to enhance the campus experience, and to encourage the growth of MSU Billings.”

According to Don Roberts, MSU-B acting-foundation chairman, another highlight is that the foundation’s stewardship of donated funds has been strengthened with new investment management strategies, which are resulting in excellent growth.

Kennedy said he and his wife Mary are looking forward to their next chapter and spending a lot of time with their grandkids.

The board of trustees thanks the Foundation’s many supporters for contributing to Montana State University-Billings and the MSU-B Foundation, adding that the future success of the Foundation and MSU-B is dependent on the community’s continued generosity and collaboration.

— This story will be updated

Bill Kennedy

Bill Kennedy
