Bill Kennedy to retire from MSUB Foundation

The Montana State University-Billings Foundation announces the retirement of Bill Kennedy who has been its CEO since 2016. The Foundation will be under interim leadership while a search begins for a new CEO.

When Kennedy took over as Foundation CEO, the University was facing an uphill battle relative to building a new science building. But, under his leadership and efforts, the goal of raising the funds to help build the $18.5 million science center became a reality. The new Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building is now open and serving students and faculty with state-of-the-art spaces and equipment.

“We all can be proud of that accomplishment and others,” said Kennedy. “In the last year, we were able to honor our mission to advance the goals of the university by giving $6.8 million to reduce financial barriers for students in obtaining a quality education, to enhance the campus experience, and to encourage the growth of MSU Billings.”

According to Don Roberts, MSU-B acting-foundation chairman, another highlight is that the foundation’s stewardship of donated funds has been strengthened with new investment management strategies, which are resulting in excellent growth.

Kennedy said he and his wife Mary are looking forward to their next chapter and spending a lot of time with their grandkids.