Bill to strengthen protection of first responders goes to Montana Senate

"Each of my family members has described countless personal accounts involving their own near hits related to drivers' lack of attention while driving. Nicholas and Casie's deaths were completely preventable and represent the ultimate price a first responder pays for his or her service," Mathiason said during the hearing.

"I am a pragmatist and realize that the passage of this bill will never be enough to absolutely guarantee the safety of our workers but it does do something very important: it reduces the risks associated with those jobs and I am certain it will help prevent more deaths like those of my son and his coworker," she said.

HB 264 underwent mostly minor changes before being transmitted. The range of fines for reckless endangerment of emergency personnel was increased to between $100 and $500. Likewise a second offense fine was increased to $500 to $1,000. Those offense also carry the potential for jail time.

Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Fairfield, the bill's sponsor, said the penalties are meant to be "a life lesson rather than a life punishment."

"The life lesson in this case was trying to beef up what I call the incentive to pay attention," Fitzgerald said.

The bill is co-sponsored by Bozeman Democratic Rep. Jim Hamilton.