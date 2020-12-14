Billing Food Bank to receive $75K from PayneWest

PayneWest Insurance announced in a press release that the company is donating a total of $500,000 to food banks located in each of the 26 communities the company has offices.
In Billings, PayneWest is donating $75,000 to the Billings Food Bank.
The donations come at a critical time for food banks. According to Feeding America, in October alone, food banks distributed more than 50 percent more food than they did last year at the same time. As a result of the pandemic, Feeding America estimates 1 in 6 Americans could face hunger.
