Billings -area groups among Ping Foundation grant recipients

Thirteen nonprofit organizations, most of them in Montana, were recently awarded grants totaling $100,000 from the Margaret V. Ping Foundation.

The foundation was founded in 2009 by Margaret Ping who died in 2016 in Billings at the age of 103. Ping worked for the YWCA for many years, on the local, national and international levels, and she helped start Habitat for Humanity in Billings.

In 1994, she became the second recipient of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Award from Rocky Mountain College’s Peace Institute, and in 2014 she received the YWCA of Billings’ first Meritorious Service Award. She was also instrumental in developing the Big Horn County Historical Museum, built on land donated by Ping’s family.

She started the Margaret V. Ping Foundation to support organizations offering both direct services and long-term solutions to problems related to peace and justice, hunger and protecting the environment. As its mission statement says, the “Foundation is organized for charitable, educational, and religious purposes related to peace and justice, combating hunger, and addressing environmental concerns.”