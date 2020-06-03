Billings 5-year-old home and recovering from rattlesnake bite

To Paul Law, his 5-year-old son is his "little hero."
On Sunday, a rattlesnake bit 5-year-old Ezra Law during an evening hike with family in John Dover Memorial Park.
The natural park is in Billings' Heights near the Yellowstone River.
After Ezra accidentally stepped on the snake, Paul Law scooped him up and started running.
“One of the boys said, ‘Hey, there’s a snake,’ and it all happened kind of fast,” Ezra’s father, Paul Law, told The Billings Gazette Tuesday. “I just picked him up, told my sister to call 911, and started running.”
Paul Law figured it may have taken him five minutes to run with the boy back to their car. A Yellowstone County Sheriff’s car arrived within minutes, loaded Ezra, and met the ambulance on its way.
Law recalled that Ezra didn't scream or cry, although he was a little teary-eyed. He said that Ezra was aware of the situation, and asked his dad what was going to happen and what he needed.
"He's the little guy that's intrigued by everything," Law said Wednesday. "He asked if he was going to die and I said, 'Don't worry, we'll get you (to the hospital).' I was surprised that he could comprehend that."
At Billings Clinic, Ezra was treated with anti-venom and seemed to recover quickly, his father said.
While running with Ezra, Paul said he lost his cellphone. At the hospital, he wanted to call the boy’s mother, but like many cellphone users he hadn’t committed all the important numbers to memory. He wasn't able to contact her until the next morning.
The couple has been divorced for several years and take turns with the kids.
Ezra’s mother, Julia Millikan Law, said the quick action by everyone involved may have saved the boy’s life.
“One fang got him, so he was lucky in a few ways. There was no need for surgery,” Millikan Law said.
Ezra was most likely bitten by a prairie rattlesnake, which are the only native venomous snakes in the region, according to Dr. Nathan Allen, an emergency department physician and the chair of the emergency department at Billings Clinic.
He said Billings Clinic treats about three people every year with anti-venom.
"Rattlesnake bites are rarely, rarely fatal in the United States, and that's important to know," Allen said. "The time at which to develop symptoms or otherwise is going to depend on the amount of venom, the size of the person and where they were bit."
Allen noted that snakes are naturally shy, and it's smart to move away from a snake if it starts show signs that it might bite. If a person is bitten, Allen suggests to take a photo of the snake for medical staff to use at the hospital. He advised not using a tourniquet, and squashed the old age remedy of sucking snake venom out of a wound.
The best way to deal with a bite is to relax, remove restrictive clothing around the wound, elevate the extremity and seek medical attention. Anti-venom is administered through an IV.
About 25% of bites are dry, where the snake doesn't inject venom.
Besides some pain and swelling, Ezra was discharged from the hospital Monday evening, and was a little disappointed.
“He liked having his own room, having snacks and getting to watch whatever he wanted on TV,” Millikan Law said.
Ezra is now home and hasn't complained much about the bite, Law said.
"He's been bright and cheery," Law said. "He's my little hero."
