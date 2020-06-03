Billings 5-year-old home and recovering from rattlesnake bite

While running with Ezra, Paul said he lost his cellphone. At the hospital, he wanted to call the boy’s mother, but like many cellphone users he hadn’t committed all the important numbers to memory. He wasn't able to contact her until the next morning.

The couple has been divorced for several years and take turns with the kids.

Ezra’s mother, Julia Millikan Law, said the quick action by everyone involved may have saved the boy’s life.

“One fang got him, so he was lucky in a few ways. There was no need for surgery,” Millikan Law said.

Ezra was most likely bitten by a prairie rattlesnake, which are the only native venomous snakes in the region, according to Dr. Nathan Allen, an emergency department physician and the chair of the emergency department at Billings Clinic.

He said Billings Clinic treats about three people every year with anti-venom.

"Rattlesnake bites are rarely, rarely fatal in the United States, and that's important to know," Allen said. "The time at which to develop symptoms or otherwise is going to depend on the amount of venom, the size of the person and where they were bit."