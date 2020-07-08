Billings 911 calls center employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A staff member at the Billings 911 Communications Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Billings Fire Department reported a positive case at the center, according to a press release from the city administrator's office Wednesday. The staff member has since been placed in quarantine, and RiverStone Health has determined after an investigation that no other measures will need to be taken for other employees.

Yellowstone County reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing its current number of active cases to 190. An outbreak at a care home makes up more than a third of those active cases, with 21 employees and 45 residents testing positive.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, the staff member contracted the virus outside of the center, and the positive diagnosis will not affect operations.