Billings 911 calls center employee tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at the Billings 911 Communications Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Billings Fire Department reported a positive case at the center, according to a press release from the city administrator's office Wednesday. The staff member has since been placed in quarantine, and RiverStone Health has determined after an investigation that no other measures will need to be taken for other employees.
Yellowstone County reported five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing its current number of active cases to 190. An outbreak at a care home makes up more than a third of those active cases, with 21 employees and 45 residents testing positive.
According to Wednesday’s announcement, the staff member contracted the virus outside of the center, and the positive diagnosis will not affect operations.
“This positive test will not disrupt any 911 Center services to the public and the vacancy caused by the quarantining of this individual will be filled by qualified 911 Center staff members. … The BFD will continue to monitor staff, adhere to all enhanced safety implementations, and follow all CDC guidelines to maintain a healthy workforce,” the press release read.
On Monday, Mayor Bill Cole released a letter to Billings and Yellowstone County urging residents to wear masks and follow the safety guidelines from local and state health officials. On Tuesday, the state reported its highest daily increase of cases since the start of the pandemic.
A second resident at the Alpha House Men’s Pre-release Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company that operates it.
