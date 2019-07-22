Billings Public School trustees will began the process of filling a new K-8 seat on the school board, replacing Lockwood's seat.
The new seat represents the Blue Creek, Elysian, Canyon Creek, Elder Grove, Morin and Independent school districts; students from those districts attend Billings high schools. It mirrors the current high-school only seat representing K-8 districts.
Applications for the vacancy must be submitted by 4 p.m. Aug. 16. It's unclear when trustees will interview candidates and fill the position, but Montana law gives them 60 days from declaring the vacancy.
Whoever fills the position will serve until the May 2020 school election, when the seat goes back up for grabs. However, the district hasn't had a contested trustee election in four years.
When Lockwood voted to create a high school in May 2018, it meant that their seat on Billings' school board disappeared. In the year-plus period between, trustees have occasionally discussed the seat while waiting for an official outcome from the Yellowstone County School Superintendent's office.
Signs had long pointed to another seat for K-8 schools. However, at trustees' June meeting, trustee Janna Hafer expressed concerns about the potential for two trustees living in the same school district creating a geographic cluster instead of a more even distribution.
In 2003, the district switched from one at-large district to single-member districts with specific geographic zones. The move was intended to give areas traditionally under-represented on the board, such as the Heights and the South Side, more of a voice on the board.
Hafer repeated those concerns Monday.
"I do think there is a potential conflict where two trustees could be representing the same school," she said.
She acknowledged that the new seat lines up with state law, but floated the idea of a future resolution addressing the geographic issue.
Those interested in applying for the seat must be a registered voter in Yellowstone County and have lived in the K-8 zone for at least a year. Applications must include a letter of interest, resume, three references, and answers to seven questions in an application available from the district.