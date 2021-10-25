Billings adopts first draft of recreational pot zoning, limiting dispensaries to industrial zones

Billings will limit the areas where recreational marijuana dispensaries can set up shop to the city's industrial and heavy commercial zones, specifically carving out areas that are at least 1,000 feet from neighborhoods, schools, churches, parks and youth centers.

The new zoning requirements are a first draft; the Billings City Council will discuss them again in two weeks and at that point vote whether to give them final approval.

Council bucked the recommendation of the city zoning commission in making its decision. Zoning commission had recommended that recreational marijuana dispensaries follow the same distance separation requirements as bars and casinos.

Under city zoning, bars and casinos can exist 650 feet from schools, churches, parks and youth centers, and 300 feet from neighborhoods.

The zoning commission also recommended that dispensaries be allowed to set up in the city's two corridor mixed use zones, along with its industrial and heavy commercial zones. By allowing operation in those various zones, it would have opened up other parts of town to recreational marijuana business.