Billings adopts first draft of recreational pot zoning, limiting dispensaries to industrial zones

Billings will limit the areas where recreational marijuana dispensaries can set up shop to the city's industrial and heavy commercial zones, specifically carving out areas that are at least 1,000 feet from neighborhoods, schools, churches, parks and youth centers.
The new zoning requirements are a first draft; the Billings City Council will discuss them again in two weeks and at that point vote whether to give them final approval.
Council bucked the recommendation of the city zoning commission in making its decision. Zoning commission had recommended that recreational marijuana dispensaries follow the same distance separation requirements as bars and casinos.
Under city zoning, bars and casinos can exist 650 feet from schools, churches, parks and youth centers, and 300 feet from neighborhoods.
The zoning commission also recommended that dispensaries be allowed to set up in the city's two corridor mixed use zones, along with its industrial and heavy commercial zones. By allowing operation in those various zones, it would have opened up other parts of town to recreational marijuana business.
Zoning commission members were concerned that limiting dispensaries to the industrial and heavy commercial zones would concentrate those businesses mostly to the city's South Side. But council members argued Monday night that strict zoning now gives future councils the opportunity to go back and loosen zoning restrictions later if things go well.
As it stands, dispensaries will be allowed in the area between Overland Avenue and Gabel Road in southwest Billings, the area around Monad Road and Daniel Street, a small area around Midland Road, a small pocket south of the industrial area east of downtown and a little corner of land in the Heights east of Bull Mountain Grille.
Council also prepared to vote on the regulations it would put in place to dictate the number of recreational marijuana dispensaries allowed in Billings and how it would structure the lottery system it will use to award those business licences.
That vote occurred after press time.
Statewide legalization of adult-use marijuana goes into effect on Jan. 1. State law breaks down the recreational marijuana industry into seven categories, from storefront sales to cultivation to distribution. All will be legal in Billings at the start of the year with the exception of the storefronts.
Billings residents have until Nov. 2 to vote on whether to allow retail marijuana dispensaries to open and operate within city limits. Should voters approve, city officials want to be ready with clearly defined regulations in place.