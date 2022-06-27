Billings adopts its budget, sparring over how best to use portion of public safety mill levy

Amid tug-of-wars over drawing on portions of the new public safety mill levy or filling some long-vacant administrative positions in city hall, Billings City Council approved its new budget Monday night.

In a 9-2 vote, council members approved the city's $60 million general fund budget as well as the funds that include all the fee-supported city services like water and wastewater, roads, garbage collection and transportation, which total $503 million.

Council members Pam Purinton and Roy Neese were the two dissenting votes, both of them stating that they felt the new budget had expenditures that were excessive in the current economy.

"The City of Billings, just like everybody else, is impacted by rising costs and inflation," said Andy Zoeller, the city's finance director.

City administrator Chris Kukulski explained that the emphasis this year was on the tangible.

"This budget is high on infrastructure investment," he said.

The average utility bill for city residents will jump from $77.17 a month to $79.31 a month. The total fees residents will pay in a year will go from $825 to $944.

Part of that increase residents will now pay comes from the $7.1 million public safety mill levy that voters approved in 2021, which is paying for new police officers, fire fighters and public safety programs.

Much of the debate Monday centered on $400,000 yet to be levied from the mill levy. As part of the package, voters approved two mills to be used for mental health and addiction recovery services as a way to address crime prevention.

The city has yet to cash in those two mills and debate among council for much of the last two months has centered on whether it should. It also has an estimated $400,000 coming from the state on taxes collected from recreational marijuana sales.

Council member Tom Rupsis introduced an outline to council that laid out the intent of using the two mills and the marijuana funds once council members have identified and approved the programs on which it will be spent.

Already the private-based Substance Abuse Connect and the mental health and addiction recovery coalition Continuum of Care have made their pitches to council for implementing programs designed specifically to address issues of addiction, homelessness and transience.

Council member Jennifer Owens argued the council shouldn't levy the funds until it has a plan in place and partners at the table. City residents are already working harder to make ends meet in the current economy; it doesn't make sense for the city to cash in the two mills, raising property tax in the process, and then sitting on it, she said.

Owens was elected to council in the same election that voters approved the public safety mill levy.

Kendra Shaw was one of the council members who toured the city with Kukulski, Mayor Bill Cole, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John, Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez and others to sell the mill levy to voters in the fall of 2021.

Shaw responded to Owens, saying that at every stop they promised two mills would be dedicated mental health and addiction recovery services and that many of the residents who attended were interested specifically in that portion of the levy.

"There's a real credibility issue (with voters) if we don't use those two mills," she said.

Cole added that if the city wants private partners to help it will need money to bring them to the table.

Substance Abuse Connect had partnered with Rimrock Foundation to supply licensed case workers to its homeless outreach team project in downtown Billings that helped to steer transient and homeless residents into treatment.

Substance Abuse Connect pitched the city on pairing its homeless outreach teams with the fire department's proposed crisis response units, a quick-response team designed to free up fire fighters and police officers to answer more pressing service calls.

The group got an ambivalent response from some council members after its pitch and then last week, Rimrock Foundation announced they were pulling out of the program.

"We gotta rebuild that trust," Cole said, referring to Rimrock and other private groups in Billings with which the city could partner.

In the end, seven council members approved of Rupsis' outline and four voted against it.

