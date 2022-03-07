Billings' aging emergency radio system is near death, replacement costs estimated at $12M

The emergency radio system used by Billings police and fire departments to communicate between dispatch and emergency crews across the city reaches the end of its service life in 12 months, and the city will need millions of dollars to replace it.

Derek Yeager, the city's 911 Communication Center manager, has a replacement plan for the old system, which the city has been using for the last 18 years, involving federal ARPA funds and the state's radio system.

"If we can act soon, we can get something in place (in time)," Yeager told Billings City Council members at their Monday night meeting.

The city's current radio system will no longer be supported by its manufacturer in March 2023, meaning replacement parts, software upgrades and technical support will no longer be supplied to the city, Yeager said.

The system was dated when the city purchased it in 2004 and it's ancient now, Yeager said. As such, the system has some kind of glitch or failure a couple times a week, he said. It will continue to operate past March 2023, but when it glitches, the city will have limited — if any — resources to address it, Yeager said.

The new system would cost the city upwards of $12 million, but by piggybacking on the state's system and using ARPA funds, the costs will be cut down dramatically, he said.

The state stores one of its emergency radio system's cores — a network of computers, essentially — with the city. As part of the agreement, Billings provided housing for the core and the state gave permission for the city to use the core system to run a new emergency radio system should the city ever upgrade.

While the current system is used primarily by police and fire, other city departments like MET Transit use it to a lesser extent. The new system will allow for citywide use and it will also upgrade the ability of police and fire to communicate directly by radio to different county and state agencies, Yeager said.

Right now, if a Billings police officer wants to talk by radio to a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, the officer has to call into dispatch, which then calls MHP and requests the connection.

The new radio system will allow BPD to connect directly with MHP or to any other outside agency, he said.

City Council will formally take up the proposal by the end of the month. If they approve the new system, council members will be required to amend the city's current budget.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.