Billings airport adds direct winter flights to Phoenix

Compared to national standards, Billings is doing relatively well, he said.

"I suspect it's one of the things playing into" American Airlines adding a flight in Billings, Ploehn said.

To date, the Billings airport saw about a 48% drop in arrivals this year compared to 2019.

July saw about 53% of normal passengers, or about 23,000 passengers. Last year July had just shy of 50,000 travelers. That was up from a 69% decrease in arrivals in June.

Ploehn thinks August numbers are on track to be about see half the arrivals as last August.

"So I'd say we've had a pretty successful summer," Ploehn said.

Montana hasn't seen as drastic a cut to tourism this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yellowstone National Park reported more tourists in July compared to last year, with about a 2% increase in visitation.

"Everybody wants to come to the Big Sky," Ploehn said.

