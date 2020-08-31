Billings airport adds direct winter flights to Phoenix

Compared to national standards, Billings is doing relatively well, he said.
"I suspect it's one of the things playing into" American Airlines adding a flight in Billings, Ploehn said.
To date, the Billings airport saw about a 48% drop in arrivals this year compared to 2019.
July saw about 53% of normal passengers, or about 23,000 passengers. Last year July had just shy of 50,000 travelers. That was up from a 69% decrease in arrivals in June.
Ploehn thinks August numbers are on track to be about see half the arrivals as last August.
"So I'd say we've had a pretty successful summer," Ploehn said.
Montana hasn't seen as drastic a cut to tourism this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yellowstone National Park reported more tourists in July compared to last year, with about a 2% increase in visitation.
"Everybody wants to come to the Big Sky," Ploehn said.
Retrospective: Airshows in Billings
C-5 Galaxy, 1986
Frecce Tricolori, 1986
Frecce Tricolori, 1986
"Double Take" Pitts S-2B, 1986
Aerial refueling demonstration, 1986
Big Sky International Airshow, 1986
Spectators at Big Sky International Airshow, 1986
1986 Big Sky International Airshow
Bob & Pat Wagner, 1986
Big Sky International Airshow, 1986
Blue Angels, 1988
1988 Big Sky International Airshow
1988 Big Sky International Airshow
1988 Big Sky International Airport
1988 Big Sky International Airshow
Spectators at Big Sky International Airshow, 1988
Blue Angels, 1988
Sikorsky SH-3, 1988
Coors Light Silver Bullet Bede BD-5J, 1988
T-2 Buckeye, 1988
"Gunfighter" P-51 Mustang, 1988
Traffic at 1988 Big Sky International Airshow
Holiday Inn Aerobatic Team, 1990
Snowbirds, 1990
Snowbirds, 1990
Army Golden Knight parachutist, 1990
Mitsubishi A6N "Zero," 1990
C-7 Caribou, 1990
Ilyushin Il-76, 1990
Ilyushin Il-76, 1990
Soviet and American parachutists, 1990
Mock bombing run, 1990
B-1 bomber, 1990
Big Sky International Airshow spectators, 1990
Big Sky International Airshow spectators, 1990
Big Sky International Airshow spectators, 1990
B-52, 1990
U.S. Jet Aerobatic Team, 1994
Bud Light Bede BD-5J, 1994
Navy Leap Frogs parachute team, 1994
"Thunderbolt" AT-6A Texan, 1994
"Wyoming Wildcatter" T-6 Texan, 1994
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, 2000
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, 2000
2000 Big Sky International Airshow
C-5 Galaxy, 2000
2000 Big Sky International Airshow
2000 Big Sky International Airshow
