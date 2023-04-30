You don’t have to be George or Jane Jetson to have a robot to wait on you anymore. Next time you order a beer or an espresso at Billings Logan International Airport, an autonomous server might be the one bringing it to you.

Of course, they aren’t quite as sophisticated or as charismatic as Rosey, the classic cartoon family’s robot maid. But the high-tech helpers now being rolled out as part of the city’s $55 million terminal expansion are getting closer to what was only imagined in the futuristic world of the Jetsons when it first aired in 1962.

Among the offerings the robots will be serving are local craft beers, cocktails and espresso drinks from the new airport bar, Skyward Brews, and the recently opened Mountain Mudd coffee stand.

The food court is now up and running too. Logan’s Diner, Cinnabon and Stacked, A Montana Grill started serving passengers earlier this week.

The new restaurant options are a welcome change for hungry travelers. For years, the airport had only a small concession counter with a limited selection of snacks and beverages available for those waiting to board flights after passing through security screening.

Sky blu Gifts has reopened and is now selling souvenirs and a variety of Montana-made products in its new spot just beyond the screening checkpoint.

In addition to the new shopping, dining and drinking options, travelers can now wait for flights in the wide-open "great room" that features a fireplace and a wall of windows that look out onto the runways. The expansion work also added extra charging spots for passengers to plug in their devices next to seats at the bar and coffee shop and along the external walls of the concourses.

The new A concourse is up and running with four new gates. Each is now served by a jetbridge, eliminating the need for passengers to have to go down stairs, walk outside across the tarmac and up the aircraft stairs during routine boarding.

Short hops around Montana will be the exception. Cape Air will continue ground loading its nine-passenger airplanes. It is now operating flights from the nearly complete C concourse to Sidney, Havre, Glasgow, Wolf Point and Glendive.

Construction is still underway on the B concourse, which will house four gates. When it opens in 2024, the airport will have three more jetbridge gates than before the expansion.

“That’s a significant increase in capacity,” Billings Aviation and Transit Director Jeff Roach said.

The expansion will allow more flights and make room for United, American, Delta, Alaska and Allegiant to each operate out of separate gates.

Several airlines are adding flights and new destinations this summer. American plans to start daily direct service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport but is dropping flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Allegiant, however, will continue flying to the city’s Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport three times a week. The low-cost carrier is also adding one weekly flight to Las Vegas to the two currently offered.

United is picking up a fourth daily flight to Denver. And Alaska is resuming its seasonal service to Portland on Saturdays from June 17 to Sept. 2.

Airport officials are working to add flights to either Los Angeles or San Francisco next.

“Those are the top two markets the community feels it’s important to get into,” Roach said.

He and his team hope to get a federal grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help Billings add future destinations. After California, they plan to focus on cities, such as Nashville, Orlando, Houston and Miami.

Roach said he expects to see lower airfares this summer based on a number of factors in the airline industry, including fuel prices and availability.

“Billings will have lower prices and better connection times on many flights, than other Montana airports,” he said. “It really depends on your destination and timing.”

With passenger counts continuing to rise, Roach expects the airport to be slightly busier this summer than it was last year. From March 2022 to March 2023, Billings saw an 11 percent increase in the number of departures. Arrivals were up almost 20 percent during the one-year period.

There are three peak travel times that on busy days can cause the security line to stretch out the door, leaving passengers waiting on the sidewalk in front of the terminal. The busiest time is early in the morning when planes that remain on the tarmac overnight depart, Roach said.

“That’s when the line will back up,” he said.

Lunchtime and evening rush hour between 5 to 6 p.m. are also peak times.

The airport has no control on how many screening lanes are open at any given time. The federal Transportation Security Administration sets the schedule and staff for its screening checkpoint. But the newly upgraded security area includes extra space in case TSA decides it's needed, Roach said.

Construction crews will continue working on terminal renovations through the summer. They expect to finish remodeling the bathrooms near baggage claim by Memorial Day, the start of the busy air travel season. The new staircase from the gates to the baggage claim area is scheduled to be complete this fall

Improvements are underway outside the terminal, too. In the airfield, concrete pads are going in to allow additional parking for airlines and freight carriers. A new road for services such as fueling, deicing and moving aircraft is also being built.

The money for the construction, which started in 2019, comes from federal grants and revenue generated through airport fees, tenant charges and bond financing. Airport officials are now looking for ways to pay for future projects, such as updating the area around the ticket counters and baggage claim carousels and to refresh the front of the airport where passengers are dropped off and picked up.

This fall, the airport will start looking into costs for those projects and planning for future needs. Roach said the public will have plenty of chances to weigh in during the process, which usually takes about two years.

“That’ll be the next big project we do for the long term,” Roach said. “We’re trying to be the best service provider for the region’s transportation needs.”