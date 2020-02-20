Billings airport awarded $2.7M in federal grants for runway and terminal work

Billings Logan International Airport will receive a combined $2.7 million in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The first grant of $200,000 will fund reconfiguring an existing runway at the airport, and the second for $2.5 million will fund an expansion of the airport's terminal building.

In September, the Billings airport launched its four-year, $55 million remodeling project, which includes the runway and terminal work included in these two grants. The whole goal of the remodel is to expand the number of flights and airlines the airport can accommodate, and to give the airport a modern look and feel.

Billings wasn't the only Montana airport to receive a little love from U.S. Department of Transportation. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport received a $2,736,851 grant to fund the renovation of its existing terminal and the construction of an apron, taxiway and service road.