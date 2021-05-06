Billings airport begins seasonal flights with service to Portland

Summer seasonal flights will begin this week at the Billings Logan International Airport, with Allegiant Air starting direct seasonal flights to Portland, Oregon, on May 7.

Additionally, Allegiant will start Los Angeles seasonal service on May 28 and the second year of direct San Diego seasonal service on June 3.

American Airlines will bring back its second Dallas direct flight on May 6 and will also provide direct service to Chicago beginning June 3 through early October.

"All of the airlines serving the airport have put in place additional service into and out of Billings for this summer," said Director of Aviation and Transit Kevin Ploehn. "We are excited to see how the public responds to all of this available service to and from Montana. There are still a lot of hurdles to overcome to get the air transportation system back to normal.

"We believe that a lot of leisure travelers will be taking to the skies for the first time in over a year looking for an adventure away from the doldrums of the COVID world. Should this travel continue into the autumn, this return to the skies will go a long way toward providing confidence in air travel and stabilizing the financial situation for airlines, their employees, and all the other related travel businesses that were impacted by the pandemic," Ploehn said.

