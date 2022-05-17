Billings airport hits comfortable cruising altitude after busy spring and millions in federal grants

A national pilot shortage and continued work on the Billings airport's massive terminal overhaul may crimp the number of flyers passing through this summer but it's still going to be a busy season.

Billings Logan International Airport director Kevin Ploehn is expecting plenty of demand for flights as vacation season warms up and that pandemic-induced pent-up desire to travel continues to bloom.

"The demand is out there," he told Billings City Council this week.

The number of travelers passing through the airport is already higher for the first four months of this year than it was for the same period last year. Specifically, 90,864 travelers caught a flight between January to April of 2021. During that same period this year, 111,833 travelers caught a flight in Billings.

The airport is also sitting on a solid fiscal foundation.

"(We're) in the best financial position we've been in years," Ploehn told the council.

The airport has seen millions of dollars in federal COVID grants over the last two years. Airport officials have used $10.9 million in CARES Act funds, which was part of the first round of COVID stimulus that went out in 2020.

The airport also has $3 million in ARPA funds it received last year.

The federal funding has helped free up operational expenses for the airport, allowing administrators to use those dollars elsewhere. The airport has planned a number of projects to improve facilities and visitor experience for this coming fiscal year.

Projects include relatively small additions like "hearing loop" technology in the airport's two terminals. Hearing loops allow travelers wearing hearing aids to tap directly into the airport's announcement system using Bluetooth.

On the larger end, crews will improve storm, sewer and road infrastructure at the airport's business park.

Similarly, the city's MET Transit system has been buoyed with federal COVID grants over the last two years, allowing it to improve technology in its buses and replace a portion of its fleet with newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Transit ridership dropped significantly during the pandemic but in the last year it's climbed back demonstrably, returning to pre-COVID levels.

