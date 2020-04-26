Billings airport sees increase in freight traffic as COVID-19 keeps people home and shopping

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

So much freight is flying through Billings right now that first thing in the morning portions of Billings Logan International Airport look like a cargo plane parking lot.

Usually, 15 small prop planes sit on the pavement waiting to be loaded with boxes that they'll then deliver to all points of the Montana compass — Sidney to Havre to Great Falls to Missoula to Kalispell.

If a Montana resident sitting at home orders something from out of state, that item almost always has to pass through Billings to get to its destination. And with more people at home due to COVID-19, online shopping has seen a distinct increase.

Online retail transactions saw a 74% rise in March compared to the same period last year, according to reporting from the AP. In Billings that's translated to a 25% jump in freight traffic compared to last year.

"They are really busy right now," said Kevin Ploehn, Billings' director of aviation and transit.

Freight arrives in Billings in giant canisters that ride aboard an Airbus A300. The A300, when outfitted for passenger travel, can seat 266 people.