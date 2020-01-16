The Billings airport saw more passengers and more freight pass through its doors in 2019 than it's ever seen in the past, eclipsing 2018's numbers.
In total, Billings Logan International Airport saw 474,762 people get on a plane in 2019, up from 451,564 people in 2018.
In terms of arrivals, Billings airport saw 479,085 passengers get off of a plane in Billings in 2019, up from 452,309 passengers in 2018.
"December's numbers were exceptional, with passenger numbers 14.3% higher than the year before," Kevin Ploehn, the airport's director, said in a statement.
The numbers were good enough to place Billings back on its perch as the second busiest airport in Montana. Last fall, the Missoula airport jumped Billings when its summer passenger numbers were tabulated.
By the end of 2019, Missoula had seen a total of 455,272 passengers get on a plane, a bump of 7.2% over 2018, said Cris Jensen, the director for Missoula's airport.
Jensen's not really interested in the horse-race aspect of the two airports' growth; he's focused more on what it means for Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
"We're both growing and doing well," he said.
That continued growth includes Bozeman, which has the busiest airport in the state and regularly sees more than half a million passengers fly out and more than half a million fly into the city each year. In fact, just this week, Allegiant Air announced a new direct flight from Bozeman to Nashville, Tennessee.
Last month, Billings announced new direct or expanded flights to Dallas; Seattle; and Portland, Oregon.
That kind of growth is beneficial to everyone, Jensen said. It bolsters the arguments the other state's airports make when they approach airlines to sell them on servicing more Montana cities.
Freight traveling through Billings has steadily increased, which is another important marker for the airport.
In 2019, 101 million pounds of cargo and mail passed through the airport, up from 83.1 million in 2018.
"Numbers like these show that the region is still doing economically well," Ploehn said.
A DNA test and a man's dedication to the search have reunited a family this holiday. Troy Powers arrived in Billings on Monday, and his birth mother and the brother who found him were waiting for him at the airport.