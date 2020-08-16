Billings' Ales for Trails event asks participants to hit the road

Rather than bringing the beer to Billings, Ales for Trails organizers are sending their fans on the road.
The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the annual event this summer. In the past, Ales for Trails, a fundraising event for Billings TrailNet, was held at ZooMontana and featured local and regional breweries setting up tents and showcasing their best brews.
A ticket to the event allowed participants to sample any or all of the beers and ales from the participants, with the proceeds going to Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit that works to build pedestrian and bike trails around town.
"Instead of having people come to us, we're going out to the breweries," said Kristi Drake, Billings TrailNet executive director.
Ales for Trails is a huge draw for the organization; it typically pulls in 2,000 participants and raises roughly $120,000. With traditional gatherings off the table, Drake said her organization had to get creative.
For $50, folks can purchase a punch card good for one pint at 23 breweries across the state. In Yellowstone County, 11 breweries have signed up to participate, from High Plains Brewing in Laurel to Thirsty Street in downtown Billings.
The other 12 breweries range from Beaver Creek Brewery in Wibaux to Higher Ground Brewing in Hamilton.
"You don't have to do it all in one night," Drake said with a laugh. "Please."
The punch card expires at the end of the year.
Those interested can buy their punch cards online at https://www.billingstrailnet.org/ales-for-trails-tickets/.
Purchasing a punch card or just donating to Billings TrailNet also enters people into a drawing for special prizes. The hope is that Billings TrailNet can raise the $120,000 it usually raises through the in-person Ales for Trails event.
Billings TrailNet is working to finish the Skyline Trail, a $3 million paved pathway along the Rims that will connect Swords Park to Zimmerman Park. A $60,000 donation last year helped the group complete the first 750 feet of the trail.
"Ales for Trails helps us continue to do that work," Drake said.
She's hopeful the community will continue to support the event, buy a punch card and travel the state discovering new brews and maybe new towns.
"We've gotta do what we can do," she said.
