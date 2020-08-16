Billings' Ales for Trails event asks participants to hit the road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rather than bringing the beer to Billings, Ales for Trails organizers are sending their fans on the road.

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the annual event this summer. In the past, Ales for Trails, a fundraising event for Billings TrailNet, was held at ZooMontana and featured local and regional breweries setting up tents and showcasing their best brews.

A ticket to the event allowed participants to sample any or all of the beers and ales from the participants, with the proceeds going to Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit that works to build pedestrian and bike trails around town.

"Instead of having people come to us, we're going out to the breweries," said Kristi Drake, Billings TrailNet executive director.

Ales for Trails is a huge draw for the organization; it typically pulls in 2,000 participants and raises roughly $120,000. With traditional gatherings off the table, Drake said her organization had to get creative.