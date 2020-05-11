Billings all-school grad parties making new plans to meet health rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Billings and other schools across the nation have walked a winding path planning high school graduations, organizers for schoolwide grad parties have followed carefully behind.

The traditional events — Rad Grad for Senior High, Bear Bash for West High, and Falcon Finale for Skyview High — don't comply with health recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But each school will still have a celebration, with events, parades and outdoor meet-ups. Many plans are still tentative, waiting for the OK from the City of Billings and the county public health department.

"There’s an emotional attachment to it being your last night with these classmates that you’ve grown up with for all these years. … It’s closure on your high school years,” said Shelly Mrachek, who helps lead planning for West.

Organizers have been hesitant to set plans or cancel them too soon — not unlike the process for Billings Public Schools' graduation ceremonies. That's led to some confusion, but organizers said there also been a robust interest in volunteering.

“Just keeping everything coordinated seems to be a big hurdle right now,” said Skyview organizer Brandy Malcher.