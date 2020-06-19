Billings animal shelter adopting out dozens of Yorkie-poodles after owner surrenders them

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is adopting out dozens of Yorkie-poodle mixed breed dogs that a Yellowstone County couple has given up.

Outreach Coordinator Tiffany Smith said the shelter staff was approached a few weeks ago by a man who said he had approximately 50 of the lap dogs to put up for adoption.

Smith said she and others at the shelter don’t believe the couple was running a puppy mill or intentionally breeding dogs for sale. Each dog had a name and none was overweight.

Smith said she wasn't sure how large the couple's property was or exactly how much space the animals had.

However, many of the dogs had overgrown hair and nails and needed dental work. Some had ear infections.

“I feel for this gentleman. He really did care for his dogs,” she said. “I think they were just pets and it got out of control.”

So far, the shelter has received 30 dogs. By Friday afternoon, it had just two or three left available for adoption.