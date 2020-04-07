Billings animal shelters see increase in fostering, dip in adoptions during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter began pushing to place animals in foster care about three weeks ago in an attempt to free up kennel space.

The shelter, which is now about half-empty, is preparing for an influx of surrendered animals whose owners are hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

“Some of the larger communities that have gotten hit have seen more people surrendering animals because they are hospitalized,” said Triniti Chavez, executive director at the shelter.

Across the country many shelters are having to deal with the new reality, she said.

Under Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order, animal shelters and rescues are classified as essential and have remained open. But all of the brick-and-mortar shelters in Billings have chosen to close access to the public and cancel fundraising events.

Now, they are struggling to finance and adjust to operating under a pandemic.

Fostering

While YVAS began pushing for foster homes, many people were already electing to foster animals.

One reason? As the governor issued a stay-at-home order for Montana on March 20, people were facing long stretches at home.