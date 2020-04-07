Billings animal shelters see increase in fostering, dip in adoptions during COVID-19 pandemic

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter began pushing to place animals in foster care about three weeks ago in an attempt to free up kennel space.
The shelter, which is now about half-empty, is preparing for an influx of surrendered animals whose owners are hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.
“Some of the larger communities that have gotten hit have seen more people surrendering animals because they are hospitalized,” said Triniti Chavez, executive director at the shelter.
Across the country many shelters are having to deal with the new reality, she said.
Under Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order, animal shelters and rescues are classified as essential and have remained open. But all of the brick-and-mortar shelters in Billings have chosen to close access to the public and cancel fundraising events.
Now, they are struggling to finance and adjust to operating under a pandemic.
Fostering
While YVAS began pushing for foster homes, many people were already electing to foster animals.
One reason? As the governor issued a stay-at-home order for Montana on March 20, people were facing long stretches at home.
“People are kind of bored sitting at home, and some people are alone, stuck in a house, and it gives them something to do. It’s animal therapy,” Angie Cook said over the phone on Monday. Cook is the director of Help for Homeless Pets, an animal shelter on the outskirts of Billings.
The shelter, along with Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK) and Rimrock Humane Society, which operates in Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, also reported an increase of people wanting to foster.
As people look to temporarily foster animals, actual adoption rates in Billings have remained steady, if not slightly decreased.
One deterrent to adopting is grappling with safely adopting out animals in an environment that normally involves multiple interactions between shelter staff, pets and prospective adopters.
BARK, which has closed its doors to the public, is offering "fresh-air adoptions" where a prospective adopter can interact with the dog on a leash, as staff members retreat inside. Videos of the available pets are uploaded to Facebook.
“It’s a very cold and sterile way of doing it,” Price said. “Adoptions should be warm and fuzzy.”
Rimrock Humane Society is operating similarly, meeting prospective adopters in yards or parks where the animal’s handlers can watch from a safe distance.
When that’s not an option and there’s no alternative solution, shelters have ramped up advertising the animals online.
“We’re relying on the internet,” Cook said. “… That’s the pipeline for these animals to get home.”
Both YVAS and Help for Homeless Pets are allowing one family or person in at a time to see an animal. Browsing for animals has been discouraged, and most people are coming in with a particular pet in mind.
But, it's probable fewer people are adopting because of cost concerns during a time when furloughs and layoffs are prevalent, said Rimrock Humane Society president Sandy Church.
“You’ve got to give people props for being smart about it and wondering if they can really afford to adopt a pet,” she said.
Surrendered pets
If the stay-at-home order is extended beyond Friday, Church also expects to see more pets surrendered as people face greater financial hardships.
YVAS is also preparing for that with emptied kennels, for those hospitalized and unable to care for pets, or for abandoned, surrendered or stray animals.
"As people are more financially strapped and worried about mortgages, bills and feeding kids, unfortunately we recognize pets go down further on that list," Chavez said.
To help mitigate that, last week YVAS held its first pet food bank.
People who are in need of pet food can register online through a Google document, which can be found on the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.
Then YVAS volunteers distribute food bags every Wednesday, catered to pre-registered pet owners, in the Reno Babcock Auction parking lot across from the shelter. People can also donate unused and open pet food to the animal shelter.
Financial burden
Like many nonprofits, the coronavirus has been a disaster for shelters.
“Adoptions never cover the cost,” said Sandy Price, director of BARK.
BARK relies on donations, and small fundraising events, like a monthly donation from the Kohl’s volunteer program that gives $100 to the nonprofit for every Kohl’s employee that volunteers.
YVAS, which contracts with the city of Billings to provide animal services, gets about 30% of its budget from the city, Chavez said. The rest of the budget is reliant on donations and fundraisers.
“That’s the biggest threat,” Chavez said. “All of us nonprofits rely on community support and special event funding."
Rimrock Humane Society canceled the Rover Rumble for the first time in 19 years. Its the largest fundraising event for the humane society.
The event, which raises money for spaying and neutering animals, relies on business sponsorship, and Church said she didn't feel right asking shuttered businesses to donate.
Individual donations to the rescues have also taken a hit as people become less financially mobile. As of April 3 more than 55,000 people had filed for unemployment assistance.
"People are hanging on by a fingernail," Church said. Rimrock Humane Society is dipping into savings to last through the summer.
Budgets are usually tight for animal shelters, which typically operate with volunteers and a small core staff. For BARK, the economic fallout from the new coronavirus almost permanently shuttered the shelter last month.
A flux of individual donations have allowed the shelter to remain open likely until June. The donations were spurred after a KTVQ News story on the shelter's situation, Price said.
"It’s generosity of Billings that keeps our doors open," Price said.
