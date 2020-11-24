 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings anticipates crowds for Thanksgiving air travel despite pandemic
editor's pick alert featured

Billings anticipates crowds for Thanksgiving air travel despite pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
Thanksgiving Travelers

Cape Air pilot Michael Rossi walks past a line of Thanksgiving week travelers waiting to check in to their flights Tuesday at Billings Logan International Airport.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

Billings airport officials are planning on large crowds and long lines this week as as travelers from the region leave town for Thanksgiving. 

Roughly 1,000 travelers flew out of Billings Logan International Airport on Tuesday and another 1,000 are expected to fly out Wednesday, with an additional 1,000 flyers arriving each of those days.

Kevin Ploehn, Billings airport manager, said the numbers were relatively high given COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the calls from public health officials asking people to stay home.

Overall, the number of travelers expected to pass through the airport this week will be roughly half of what Billings saw last year. 

Thanksgiving Travelers

Two groups of Thanksgiving travelers wear masks and keep their distance while waiting to board their flight Tuesday.

"It's a little different than last year, obviously," Ploehn said. 

Last year, the airport was seeing record numbers of both travelers and freight moving through Billings. This year, traffic at the airport has been markedly down as the pandemic has dragged on.

But it's not as bad as it could be, Ploehn said. Billings' airport traffic throughout the pandemic has been about half of what it was last year. In fact, by midsummer, the airport was operating at 58% of where its 2019 traffic had been. Some bigger airports around the country are operating closer to 30% of where they were a year ago, Ploehn said. 

New to Billings for holiday travel season is the security equipment TSA is using to inspect travelers and their carry-on bags. In October, TSA in Billings installed a computed tomography, or CT, scanner at the airport's security checkpoint. 

Thanksgiving Travelers

A woman plays with her dog as people wait in line to check in to a flight at Billings Logan International Airport.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Like the old machines, the new CT scanner takes X-ray images of carry-on bags as they trundle along the scanner's conveyor belt. But instead of just capturing the one, top-down image, the new devices take a series of X-ray images allowing security to view inside the carry-on bag from any angle, which greatly reduces the need for TSA workers to open bags. 

With the new imaging technology, the CT scanners work a little slower than the old X-ray machines and so travelers should expect the lines through security to take a little longer, a TSA spokeswoman said. 

Thanksgiving Travelers

Travelers weave through the TSA line Tuesday at Billings Logan International Airport.

TSA also installed what it calls a credential authentication technology, or CAT, unit that scans a flyer's photo identification and confirms their flying status. 

"When travelers approach the travel document checking podium and CAT is in use, they can insert or scan their own photo identification," the TSA spokeswoman said. "This self-service opportunity eliminates the need to hand over a boarding pass or photo ID to the security officer, reducing potential cross-contamination."

Thanksgiving Travelers

A TSA agent slides luggage through a new type of CT scanner at Billings Logan International Airport.

The new security measures are designed to reduce contact between travelers and TSA agents, and other moves by the airport to separate passengers and expand the seating in waiting areas, along with requiring masks, are all about reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19, Ploehn said. 

"We're pushing to make sure things are as safe as they can be," he said. 

Given the new safety measures and the new security equipment, Ploehn is recommending travelers arrive to the airport at least 90 minutes before their departure time. 

"It's a holiday," he said, "get here earlier."

RETROSPECTIVE: Billings Logan International Airport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Onyx, the new wolf at ZooMontana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News