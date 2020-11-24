Billings anticipates crowds for Thanksgiving air travel despite pandemic

But it's not as bad as it could be, Ploehn said. Billings' airport traffic throughout the pandemic has been about half of what it was last year. In fact, by midsummer, the airport was operating at 58% of where its 2019 traffic had been. Some bigger airports around the country are operating closer to 30% of where they were a year ago, Ploehn said.

New to Billings for holiday travel season is the security equipment TSA is using to inspect travelers and their carry-on bags. In October, TSA in Billings installed a computed tomography, or CT, scanner at the airport's security checkpoint.

Like the old machines, the new CT scanner takes X-ray images of carry-on bags as they trundle along the scanner's conveyor belt. But instead of just capturing the one, top-down image, the new devices take a series of X-ray images allowing security to view inside the carry-on bag from any angle, which greatly reduces the need for TSA workers to open bags.

With the new imaging technology, the CT scanners work a little slower than the old X-ray machines and so travelers should expect the lines through security to take a little longer, a TSA spokeswoman said.

TSA also installed what it calls a credential authentication technology, or CAT, unit that scans a flyer's photo identification and confirms their flying status.