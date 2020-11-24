Billings anticipates crowds for Thanksgiving air travel despite pandemic

Billings airport officials are planning on large crowds and long lines this week as as travelers from the region leave town for Thanksgiving.
Roughly 1,000 travelers flew out of Billings Logan International Airport on Tuesday and another 1,000 are expected to fly out Wednesday, with an additional 1,000 flyers arriving each of those days.
Kevin Ploehn, Billings airport manager, said the numbers were relatively high given COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the calls from public health officials asking people to stay home.
Overall, the number of travelers expected to pass through the airport this week will be roughly half of what Billings saw last year.
"It's a little different than last year, obviously," Ploehn said.
Last year, the airport was seeing record numbers of both travelers and freight moving through Billings. This year, traffic at the airport has been markedly down as the pandemic has dragged on.
But it's not as bad as it could be, Ploehn said. Billings' airport traffic throughout the pandemic has been about half of what it was last year. In fact, by midsummer, the airport was operating at 58% of where its 2019 traffic had been. Some bigger airports around the country are operating closer to 30% of where they were a year ago, Ploehn said.
New to Billings for holiday travel season is the security equipment TSA is using to inspect travelers and their carry-on bags. In October, TSA in Billings installed a computed tomography, or CT, scanner at the airport's security checkpoint.
Like the old machines, the new CT scanner takes X-ray images of carry-on bags as they trundle along the scanner's conveyor belt. But instead of just capturing the one, top-down image, the new devices take a series of X-ray images allowing security to view inside the carry-on bag from any angle, which greatly reduces the need for TSA workers to open bags.
With the new imaging technology, the CT scanners work a little slower than the old X-ray machines and so travelers should expect the lines through security to take a little longer, a TSA spokeswoman said.
TSA also installed what it calls a credential authentication technology, or CAT, unit that scans a flyer's photo identification and confirms their flying status.
"When travelers approach the travel document checking podium and CAT is in use, they can insert or scan their own photo identification," the TSA spokeswoman said. "This self-service opportunity eliminates the need to hand over a boarding pass or photo ID to the security officer, reducing potential cross-contamination."
The new security measures are designed to reduce contact between travelers and TSA agents, and other moves by the airport to separate passengers and expand the seating in waiting areas, along with requiring masks, are all about reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19, Ploehn said.
"We're pushing to make sure things are as safe as they can be," he said.
Given the new safety measures and the new security equipment, Ploehn is recommending travelers arrive to the airport at least 90 minutes before their departure time.
"It's a holiday," he said, "get here earlier."
