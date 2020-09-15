Billings approves new safety mill levy by a large margin in early results

The final result was a levy that augments the previous public safety mill levy passed by voters in 2004.

The new levy will replace an $8 million public safety mill levy passed 16 years ago. The levy is still on the books and continues to partially fund police, fire and 911 services.

Tuesday's vote for a new mill levy gave residents the option to repeal the 2004 public safety mill levy, which specified that it would collect $8 million every year, and replace it with a levy that uses language based on a specific number of mills.

The new levy will collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of a set dollar amount. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.

That increase will sustain the current staffing levels for the city's police and fire departments, and it will cost taxpayers who own a home worth $211,000 approximately $4.75 a month.

"We're just so, so appreciative of the community's support and trust of us," Kukulski said.

Council member Mike Boyett was impressed by the returns and its reflection of the amount of support the levy received from voters.

"They're aware of what's going on, and this is the result," he said.