Billings area coronavirus cancellations and postponements

As public health officials recommend that large gatherings be avoided to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, here's a list of Billings-area closures and event cancellations that will be updated throughout the day.
- SD2: Schools closed for two weeks beginning March 16. All indoor activities with an audience are canceled, effective immediately, including indoor sports competitions and music events.
- All five Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County will be closed at least until March 20.
- Elder Grove School is closed on Monday, March 16.
- The Adult Resource Alliance has canceled all activities until further notice. All meal sites will be closed March 17-April 1; however, Meals on Wheels will continue. Additionally, the organization has changed its hours of operation until further notice. The location at 1505 Ave. D is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The location at 935 Lake Elmo Drive is open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. The organization may also be reached by calling 259-9666.
- Billings Public Library: All outreach to senior living facilities, homebound patrons, schools, and bookmobile locations are suspended until further notice. All public programs are suspended until further notice.
- Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT): All classes, socials, workshops and other scheduled events are canceled until further notice.
- Big Sky Senior Services: Starting on March 16, for two weeks, Big Sky Senior Services will focus on providing only essential services such as grocery shopping, personal care and nursing services. All staff is required to wear protective clothing while serving clients. BSSS will call clients weekly to check on their health and well-being and to ensure they receive the support needed during this crisis. Updates and communications will be posted online at bigskyseniorservices.org and the organization's Facebook page.
- MSUB: Classes are expected to go online-only by March 23. The campus is slated to remain open and functioning. All athletic competitions for the spring are suspended, but practices continue. The library at City College is closed.
- Rocky Mountain College: Spring break is extended for two days, and classes will resume as online-only March 18-April 13.
- RMC events: The following RMC events are canceled: Battlin’ Bears and Brews, Presidential Lecture Series: Jeffrey Mader, Spring Endowment Luncheon, Academic Awards Banquet, Athletic Awards Ceremony, RMC Health and Wellness Fair, Scholarship Recognition Dinner, RMC Spring Football Game and the Annual Health Fair and Wellness Screening. The 2020 RMC commencement ceremony has not yet been determined.
- Montana Department of Corrections: Visitation at Montana Department of Corrections’ (DOC) facilities has been suspended until further notice. Facilities affected by the cancellation include Montana State Prison, Montana Women’s Prison and Pine Hills Correctional Facility. Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby also suspended visitation.
- Faith Chapel: All services will be broadcast online at faithchapel.cc/services
- Cornerstone Community Church: All services and in-person ministries are canceled until further notice, and will transition online.
- Huntley Project Museum: The museum will be closed to the public until at least April 1.
- Montana Dance Center: The center and all classes for School of Classical Ballet have been canceled for two weeks, starting March 16.
- Western Heritage Center: The museum is temporarily closed. The staff is available to answer research questions at 406-256-6809.
- Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale: The BSO&C office is temporarily closed. Staff members are working remotely and may be reached by phone and email.
- The Pub Station: The ticket window and taproom are closed through April 15. Shows scheduled to take place during the closure are postponed or canceled. Online and phone services are still available at thepubstation.com and 919-653-0443. The Pub Station will also post updates on the website.
- Yellowstone Art Museum: Starting March 17, the YAM will be temporarily closed to the public. Museum representatives anticipate the closure to last approximately two weeks and anticipate reopening on April 1. The reception for the Neltje exhibitions at the YAM has been postponed until Saturday, July 11. This will coincide with the also postponed Art in Bloom event, which is now planned for July 9-12.
- Yellowstone County Democratic Study Club: The group's March 17 and March 25 breakfasts and March 17 dinner are canceled.
- Alzheimer's Association programs: Statewide, the Alzheimer’s Association has replaced all in-person programs for March with an expanded offering of free telephone and webinar-based community educational programs. To RSVP and obtain access information, call 406-252-3053, press zero and leave your contact information. The free programs and more are also available on-demand at alzwebinars.org. The organization's 24/7 Helpline may be reached by calling 800-272-3900, emailing montana@alz.org, and at alz.org/CRF.
- Red Door Lounge: The annual feast has been modified. “Instead of a big bash we will be boxing up over 500 pounds of food into to-go boxes,” the lounge said in a statement on its Facebook page. “For a donation of at least $5 you can have a box of food. All of the proceeds will go to schools to help pay for meal costs or however they deem necessary. We will have the boxes ready by 4 p.m. (Tuesday, March 17).”
- The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd: All events, including meetings and worship services are canceled through March 29. Music, sermons and prayers will be livestreamed. For more information, go to the church’s Facebook page or goodshepherdbillings.org.
- Billings Chamber of Commerce: The chamber announced the postponement of its annual breakfast featuring Tony Hawk, and the cancellation of other events including the chamber's regular weekly meetings, NextGEN’s Next Hour (March 19), Coffee with Councilman Boyett (March 24), and Chamber 101 (March 26). More information and updates will be posted online at billingschamber.com/covid-19-resources.
- Rimrock Mall will reduce its hours beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. The temporary hours are: Monday - Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please check with individual stores, restaurants, and any exterior-facing tenants at the center as they may have varying hours so they can continue to provide support and services to our communities. Additionally, all center events have been canceled through Tuesday, March 31.
- March 16: Lightwire Theater’s DinoLight at the Lincoln Center has been postponed until the 2020-2021 season.
- March 16: The Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society public program is canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The program has been rescheduled for Monday, April 20.
- March 16-18: Montana Native Vote's IMI conference at Big Horn Resort has been postponed until further notice.
- March 16: "A Room of One's Own" book discussion at This House of Books has been postponed.
- March 17: The St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt and board of directors meeting at the Huntley Project Museum have been canceled.
- March 17: The Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board Roundtable at the Western Heritage Center is canceled.
- March 17: Waffles for Wishes at the Billings Depot to raise funds and community awareness of Make-A-Wish has been postponed.
- March 17: Family Science Night at Red Lodge High School has been postponed.
- March 17: Yellowstone Democrat Club at the Elks Club has been canceled.
- March 17: The West End Task Force meeting has been canceled.
- March 18-24: NAIA Women's basketball national championship tournament at MetraPark is canceled.
- March 18: Jobs Jamboree at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark has been canceled.
- March 18: Habitat For Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley's fundraiser, BASHH, has been postponed. A later date for the event will be announced in the near future.
- March 18: Senior Citizens Inc. dance at the Moose Lodge has been canceled.
- March 18: Kathleen Williams Meet & Greet has been canceled.
- March 19: The South Side Neighborhood Task Force meeting has been canceled.
- March 19: The opening reception for "Retrospective Exhibition,” an exhibit of work by Mark S. Moak at Rocky Mountain College’s Ryniker-Morrison Gallery has been cancelled.
- March 19: TheaterWorks USA's Click Clack Moo at the Lincoln Center has been postponed until the 2020-2021 season.
- March 19: The Treasure State Classic high school girls basketball tournament scheduled for MSUB and the Billings Hotel Senior Classic boys basketball tournament scheduled for Senior High have been canceled.
- March 19: The Western Heritage Center going to try to offer "A Montanan Through & Through: The Photographic Legacy of Barbara Van Cleve" on Facebook Live and through Community Seven TV.
- March 19: Mark S. Moak's "Retrospective Exhibition" exhibit at Ryniker-Morrison Gallery has been canceled. The reception scheduled for March 19 has also been canceled. The show will be rescheduled.
- March 20-22: Montana RV-Boat & Powersports Show at the MetraPark Expo Center has been canceled.
- March 21: National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry, Petro Theatre at MSU Billings has been postponed until the 2020-2021 season.
- March 21: The Billings Chapter of Safari Club International has postponed its annual banquet and live auction. Tickets already purchased for the banquet will be honored for the rescheduled date. The 7-gun raffle will take place during the banquet or via email if necessary. Anyone wanting a refund for tickets should request it by emailing montanasafariclub@gmail.com, or mailing to Montana Safari Club. PO Box 1754, Billings, MT 59103.
- March 21: The Absarokee Vocational Advisory Council Quick Draw and Art Auction, scheduled for Saturday at Absarokee High School is canceled.
- March 21: The Institute for Peace Studies' second annual Cream Tea and Hat Show is postponed.
- March 23: The Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum has rescheduled its Signature Chefs event to Oct. 5.
- March 23-24: The MT Technology Student Association State Conference at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark is canceled.
- March 24-28: Central Christian Church (1221 16th Street W) is postponing its massive Spring Book Sale until further notice.
- March 24: The Let's Go to Work Career Fair at Rimrock Mall is canceled.
- March 24: The meeting of the Yellowstone Genealogy Forum is canceled.
- March 27: The screening of the film "The Last Artifact" at Yellowstone Art Museum is canceled.
- March 29: Billings Youth Orchestra's Spring Concert at Skyview High School will be postponed. BYO's rehearsals have been canceled for the season.
- March 29: The Yellowstone Chamber Players concert scheduled for Cisel Recital Hall at MSU Billings has been postponed until the 2020-2021 season.
- March 30: The C.W. Stoneking concert at the Pub Station Taproom has been canceled.
- April 3: The Easter Bunny photos at the Rimrock Mall have been canceled. The mall has also delayed the opening of the children's play area, which has been under construction.
- April 3-4:The Revel Taste of Billings event at Billings Depot has been postponed. Tickets may be used for the future date.
- April 4: EggstravaganZoo & Science Too at ZooMontana is canceled. ZooMontana remains open to visitors, and other events have been modified. Other programs at the zoo have also been canceled, including Breakfast with the Animals, ZooTots and birthday parties.
- April 7: Montana Democratic Senate Forum at MSU Billings has been canceled.
- April 17: The 2020 Dancing With the Big Sky Stars fundraiser for Big Sky Senior Services has been canceled until further notice.
- April 18: STEM Yellowstone's "Adventures in Computers and Technology" event has been postponed.
- April 24: Cher's "Here We Go Again" tour has been pushed back to Oct. 6 at First Interstate Arena.
- April 26: Canyon Creek String Ensemble Spring Concert has been canceled. Monday night rehearsals at Mayflower Church are also canceled.
