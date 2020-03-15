Billings area coronavirus cancellations and postponements

What do I need in my home? Do I need a face mask? Can I get coronavirus from my groceries or packages in the mail? The CDC has answers to all these frequently asked questions.

With the support of our local health department, Rimrock Mall will reduce its hours beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. The temporary hours are:Monday - Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please check with individual stores, restaurants, and any exterior-facing tenants at the center as they may have varying hours so they can continue to provide support and services to our communities. Additionally, all center events have been canceled through Tuesday, March 31.



