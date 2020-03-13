Billings area coronavirus cancellations

As public health officials recommend that large gatherings be avoided to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, here's a list of Billings-area closures and event cancellations that will be updated throughout the day. If you know of a canceled event not listed here, please contact The Gazette at citynews@billingsgazette.com.
- SD2: All indoor activities with an audience are canceled, effective immediately, including indoor sports competitions and music events. Schools remain open.
- The Adult Resource Alliance has canceled some exercise classes and other events, including some scheduled for March 13. Senior lunches and Meals on Wheels are currently continuing. Call ahead to check on the status of programs at 259-9666.
- March 14-18: NAIA Women's basketball national championship tournament at MetraPark is canceled.
- March 14: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried will not perform at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, though other comics are still slated to perform at the Big Sky Comedy Fest, and the event is not canceled.
- March 14: The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale has postponed is performance of "West Side Story: Symphony Concert Version" until further notice. Already purchased tickets will be good for the rescheduled event.
- March 14: The Grant Jones concert as the Pub Station Taproom has been postponed to an undetermined date. Tickets purchased by phone or online will be refunded automatically, and tickets purchased in person can be refunded at the point of purchase.
- March 14: Safe Kids Yellowstone County has canceled its free monthly car seat check scheduled for the AMR building at 1701 Montana Ave.
- March 15: Claddagh Irish Dance Academy's dinner and dance at the Columbia Club is canceled.
- March 16: Lightwire Theater’s DinoLight at the Lincoln Center has been postponed until the 2020-2021 season.
- March 16: The Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society public program is canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The program has been rescheduled for Monday, April 20.
- March 16-18: Montana Native Vote's IMI conference at Big Horn Resort has been postponed until further notice.
- March 17: The Billings St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celtic Fair is canceled.
- March 17: The Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board Roundtable at the Western Heritage Center is canceled.
- March 18: Habitat For Human Mid-Yellowstone Valley's fundraiser, BASHH, has been postponed. A later date for the event will be announced in the near future.
- March 19: TheaterWorks USA's Click Clack Moo at the Lincoln Center has been postponed until the 2020-2021 season.
- March 19: The Treasure State Classic high school girls basketball tournament scheduled for MSUB and the Billings Hotel Senior Classic boys basketball tournament scheduled for Senior High have been canceled.
- March 21: National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry, Petro Theatre at MSU Billings has been postponed until the 2020-2021 season
- March 23: The Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum has rescheduled its Signature Chefs event to Oct. 5.
- MSUB: Classes are expected to go online-only by March 23. The campus is slated to remain open and functioning. All athletic competitions for the spring are suspended, but practices continue.
- March 30: The C.W. Stoneking concert at the Pub Station Taproom has been canceled.
- April 4: EggstravaganZoo & Science Too at ZooMontana is canceled. ZooMontana remains open to visitors, and other events have been modified. Other programs at the zoo have also been canceled, including Breakfast with the Animals, ZooTots and birthday parties.
- April 24: Cher's "Here We Go Again" tour has been pushed back to Oct. 6 at First Interstate Arena.
What do I need in my home? Do I need a face mask? Can I get coronavirus from my groceries or packages in the mail? The CDC has answers to all these frequently asked questions.