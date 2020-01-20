The diaper bank operated by Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley has expanded its network to include Aware Early Head Start and Young Families; the two agencies will now offer diapers to the families they serve.
Family Promise will provide 5,000 diapers a month, or about 60,000 a year, to the two groups. It's a big jump for the agency, which distributed 50,000 diapers in 2019, said Felicia Burg, director of Family Promise.
But it's not just about the diapers.
While diapers are vital to keeping babies and toddlers healthy and clean, they can also be an expensive barrier to securing child care, Burg said. For young parents trying to keep a job one, of the biggest hurdles is child care; and if a child isn't potty trained, those child care providers require diapers from the parents.
"If you can't provide those diapers, your kids can't go to day care," she said.
So to help parents maintain their child care or to assist them in simply getting diapers when there's no money, Family Promise runs the only National Diaper Bank in the state.
"Diapers is just one of the underlying issues," Burg said.
Last summer, Family Promise launched a mobile diaper bank that traveled to Pryor once a month, helping residents there get free diapers.
Anyone can use the diaper bank, although it's limited to three visits every six months, Burg said. Once a person hits the three visits, Family Promise invites that person to meet with a social worker to help determine the specific needs of the family.
The diapers themselves are donated by the community, Burg said, which is one of the more remarkable parts of the program.
"It says a lot about the generosity of our community," she said.
It also shows the good that comes about when people come together to work on solving the specific problems faced by a community, Burg said.
