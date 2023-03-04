The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Northwest Division sponsors several NAfME All-Northwest honor groups for member-students in grades 9-12. This event takes place every second year and involves students from the six Northwest states: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
Students audition for the All-NW Band, Choir or Orchestra. Accepted students from the six states traveled to Bellevue, Washington, where they participated in Honor Ensembles in February.
All-NW students from Billings Public Schools included:
Alex Brown, violin, Senior High
Mackenzie Ecker, voice, Skyview High
Katelyn Hauck, flute, West High
Sage Ekman, viola, West High
Melanie Irwin, clarinet, West High
Yulena Jasper, clarinet, Skyview High
Hanna Jensen, flute, West High
Neveah Killsnight, viola, Senior High
Emily Mavencamp, saxophone, Senior High
Tyler Montgomery, tuba, Senior High
Samantha Ramirez, clarinet, West High
Julia Small, flute, Senior High
Jack Staton, voice, Skyview High
Hannah Thompson, bassoon, Senior High
Joseph Wallette, voice, Skyview High
These students had the opportunity to work with the following renowned directors: Dr. Sharon Hansen with the All-Northwest Treble Choir, Dr. Marques L. A. Garrett with the All-Northwest Mixed Choir and Dr. John Bell with the All Northwest Concert Band.