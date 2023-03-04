The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Northwest Division sponsors several NAfME All-Northwest honor groups for member-students in grades 9-12. This event takes place every second year and involves students from the six Northwest states: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Students audition for the All-NW Band, Choir or Orchestra. Accepted students from the six states traveled to Bellevue, Washington, where they participated in Honor Ensembles in February.

All-NW students from Billings Public Schools included:

Alex Brown, violin, Senior High

Mackenzie Ecker, voice, Skyview High

Katelyn Hauck, flute, West High

Sage Ekman, viola, West High

Melanie Irwin, clarinet, West High

Yulena Jasper, clarinet, Skyview High

Hanna Jensen, flute, West High

Neveah Killsnight, viola, Senior High

Emily Mavencamp, saxophone, Senior High

Tyler Montgomery, tuba, Senior High

Samantha Ramirez, clarinet, West High

Julia Small, flute, Senior High

Jack Staton, voice, Skyview High

Hannah Thompson, bassoon, Senior High

Joseph Wallette, voice, Skyview High

These students had the opportunity to work with the following renowned directors: Dr. Sharon Hansen with the All-Northwest Treble Choir, Dr. Marques L. A. Garrett with the All-Northwest Mixed Choir and Dr. John Bell with the All Northwest Concert Band.