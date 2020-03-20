Billings-area musicians and arts organizations respond to shutdown

When asked how COVID-19 has impacted his life, touring musician Daniel Kosel quoted Dickens:
“It was the best of times; It was the worst of times,” he said with a laugh. Based in Roberts, Kosel “went pro” in the music industry in 2016 and has been on tour ever since.
Apocalyptic literature is experiencing a new relevance as a virus of epidemic proportions spreads across the globe, causing massive closures and cancellations.
On Monday, a state of emergency was declared in Yellowstone County as schools closed, college classes went online, and the county health agency issued a temporary closure of bars and restaurants, with restrictions on dining in. Carbon County also enacted a similar order, joining most communities across the nation attempting to slow the spread of the virus.
By the time state and federal officials issued guidelines to cease public gatherings, most arts institutions and entertainment-centered businesses in the area had already canceled events and closed to the general public. From Art House Cinema to ArtWalk to the Yellowstone Art Museum and the Pub Station, those in the arts and entertainment industry led the way to “social distancing.”
At the Pub Station, the list of postponed concerts continues to grow, while just a handful of events have been canceled including C.W. Stoneking on March 30 and The Goddamn Gallows on April 13. In This Moment, which was booked by the organization for arena shows in Casper, Wyoming, and Billings in May, has also been postponed.
“We are a business that does nothing but gather people,” said Sean Lynch, co-owner of the Pub Station, which has two stages and can accommodate as many as 800 patrons for live music or private events. Lynch and the management team decided to close the venue for at least 30 days for the health of their employees, patrons, and performers who frequent the venue, he said.
“It’s unfortunate to see people out there going out and doing what they want to do with no regard for this situation,” Lynch said. “If you want to get this back to a more normal situation, we all have to take all our lumps right now. The longer we don’t do that, the longer this will go on.”
Will the show go on?
Kosel has made his living as a full-time musician for the past five years. Last year, he played more than 250 gigs primarily in Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Idaho, and Canada. In early March, he accepted a full-time position as business development manager for the Billings Chamber of Commerce. As far as eight weeks out, gigs he had planned have been canceled.
“For guys like me, where we play small to medium-sized venues, that is a giant chunk of income that is suddenly gone,” Kosel said. “I can’t say how to replace that, because most people don’t have a full-time job who are doing music at the level that I was.”
Amid the cancellations, plans for summer festivals and upcoming season announcements continue. On Tuesday, Red Ants Pants Music Festival announced its side-stage lineup for the July 23 – 26 music festival in White Sulphur Springs, which includes Billings bands Counting Coup and Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk. A full lineup announcement is expected in April, although organizers have moved the announcement party to an online-only event.
For Urbaniak and bandmates Matt Regal and A.J. Shelbe, it’s not business as usual. Earlier this week, they canceled an album release tour that was to kick off April 1 in Billings. The band had booked a dozen gigs along the West Coast and into the upper northwest region, but all dates have now been canceled either by the venue or by the band.
“An album is not something we get paid for up front,” said Urbaniak, who has been at home since December working on the release, as well as a series of music videos produced weekly and shared on YouTube leading up to the release date. “I’m very deeply invested, and now I have to figure out how to float the costs of the work that we’ve done until we can take our product to market.”
Urbaniak’s sole source of income is based on making music and building custom instruments, and both Shelbe and Regal work in the service industry when not on tour. The band is planning to livestream a performance on April 1 and looking at other ways to make money during the shutdowns, as well as seeking other work during this time, Urbaniak said.
“It feels like right now every musician I’ve seen has their hand out. It’s really hard to just stand there like that.”
Jessica Eve, who was set to open for Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk during their upcoming tour, was in the midst of her own tour in Texas and the Midwest when concerns of the spreading coronavirus led to cancellations.
On March 13, after a performance in Lawrence, Kansas, that drew two audience members, Eve and touring partner Nick Kozub decided to head home.
“It was just overnight. Everyone was in a panic,” said Eve. “We had to decide, do I panic, or what do I? I’m very far from home and my family, and running low on money.”
Because she works as a full-time musician, Eve is considering changing professions for the time being.
“I don’t want to bombard people. Everyone is struggling; it’s not just us, and it sucks. We just have to hang in there.”
Getting inventive
Musicians across the country are getting inventive in how they deliver music. Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie has been doing a series of intimate living room livestreams, broadcast by Seattle-based public radio station KEXP. The first coronavirus case in the U.S. was confirmed in Washington, and the Seattle community was one of the first to implement school closures, social distancing and quarantine practices.
New cases of COVID-19 are announced daily by Washington's Department of Health, and on Wednesday 175 new cases brought the total to 1,187 cases, including 66 deaths.
“The idea is to do this for the next two weeks, because no one is going anywhere,” said Gibbard, who performed in pajamas from his home in Seattle and took requests through social media.
Calvin and the Coal Cars, comprised of members from Red Lodge and Billings, hosted their album release party online after the concert at the Pub Station was postponed. The band asked for $15 through PayPal and Venmo and a mailing address to receive a copy of their new release.
“It’s been a pretty surreal experience,” said Lee Calvin, lead singer for the group, who has had some solo performances canceled as well. “But we are looking at it as a time to create more. We have written a few new songs with more in the works. We are planning a couple video shoots, and we hope to able to do more livestream concerts as well.”
Calvin and the Coal Cars' 36-minute concert was streamed live from their Billings studio, which was delivered on the newly created COVID-19 Couch Concerts on Facebook. Brendan Dekievit, of Montana Music Media, started the livefeed concert group. “I just want to see the people perform that I can no longer see perform,” said Dekievit, who frequently photographs live music concerts and writes music reviews and features for his website.
“The real surprise to us was the gracious outpouring of support from our fans and other musicians during the livestream,” said Calvin, who estimates a few hundred people tuned in over the course of the show, several who donated, and a handful of albums sold. “We’re all going to get through this with that kind of love and support.”
From a distance
Guitarist and educator Alex Nauman has had 16 live performances canceled so far across six different projects he performs with, including jazz gigs as well as an appearance at Big Sky Django Jazz Festival, which was to take place this weekend in Missoula.
“We’ve worked really hard preparing for that,” Nauman said of the festival, which he helped organize and has now been postponed.
In addition to music gigs, Nauman makes his living through teaching and has about 40 students a week, including students at Rocky Mountain College, which moved all classes online on March 16. Several of his students have canceled private lessons, but many are going to online lessons, and Nauman also has in-person offerings at Allied Music, 1032 Ave. D, provided the person is not showing any symptoms of illness.
“I’m just going on a case-by-case basis,” Nauman said. “We are just being flexible.”
Nauman has been experimenting with several platforms to deliver concerts via livestreams, including Facebook Live, YouTube, and Twitch.
“The problem is monetary compensation,” Nauman said. “Basically, you are relying on an honor system.” During a trial run that gained hundreds of views, only a handful of people used a “virtual tip jar,” Nauman described, but he’s not dissuaded and is planning an online concert at 7 p.m. Saturday night using Facebook Live and featuring other local jazz musicians.
“Since all the bars and restaurants are closed, I know you’re not going anywhere,” Nauman laughed.
It’s difficult for musicians to make money from streaming platforms, as illustrated by the 0.006 cent on average musicians earn for each stream of their songs. YouTube, similarly, requires at least 1,000 subscribers or 4,000 hours of video play time within the past year to be able to monetize the platform and begin making a fraction of a cent per view.
Bandcamp, a music platform where artists sell their music, is responding to the pandemic by waiving its revenue share for sales on Friday “to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets,” according to the organization’s website. Digital services in the food industry have also responded to the pandemic, including Uber Eats, which is waiving the delivery fee for orders from local restaurants that utilize the app, although it still charges restaurants a fee to use the service.
Moving forward
There is no doubt that as of the press deadline for this story, the landscape of the creative economy will continue to shift. It’s not possible to encapsulate how many lives and livelihoods have been impacted by the coronavirus; however, the arts community has proven to be resilient.
Lynch, at the Pub Station, said he’s had few cancellations, but plenty of shows being postponed or rescheduled and continues to confirm summertime concerts. In the meantime, it’s wait-and-see.
“Whether we wanted to have an event or not, those people are not touring. Our business is concerts and events, and whether we are open or not, I’m not going to put my employees or my patrons at risk. If you want this to end as soon as possible, stay home.”
