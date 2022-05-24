Billings area peanut butter recalled due to Salmonella

Peanut butter involved in a nationwide recall due to bacterial contamination has been found in Billings, RiverStone health reported Tuesday.

"Jif peanut butter from a lot recalled because of possible bacterial contamination has been identified at a food warehouse in Billings, which has removed all recalled product from inventory," the county health agency said in a press release. "No reports of illness associated with this product have been received in Yellowstone County or elsewhere in Montana."

RiverStone Environmental Health Services alerted the public Tuesday about recalled products being found at retail food establishments in Yellowstone County.

Jif Peanut Butter issued a voluntary recall because of possible salmonella bacteria in the product. People who consume products tainted by the bacteria are at risk of mild to severe illness.

On recalled product labels, the first four digits of the lot number are between 1274 and 2140 and the next three numbers are 425, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The lot number is printed under or alongside the best-if-used-by date on the product label. Consumers should check the labels of any Jif peanut butter they've purchased.

Symptoms usually occur between six and 48 hours after consumption. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting. Anyone who has consumed Jif peanut butter and has these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Fourteen cases of salmonellosis suspected of being linked to eating Jif have been reported nationwide. Two people have been hospitalized, no deaths have been reported, according to the FDA.

The FDA and the Jif manufacturer, J.M. Smucker Co. of Lexington, KY, recommend people in possession of peanut butter from any of the 49 lots being recalled don’t eat it and discard the recalled products.

In addition, if the product was used, wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that might have contacted the peanut butter.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include numerous sizes and varieties of Jif peanut butter and honey that were processed in the Lexington, KY, plant.

Consumers with questions should call the company at 800-828-9980.

