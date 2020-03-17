Billings-area restaurants hope to survive COVID-19 closures

On Tuesday, the normally bustling Oktoberfest German restaurant on Grand Avenue had served maybe 10 meals by 4 p.m.

One of those meals had been delivered by UberEATS; the rest came in through phone or online orders with the patrons picking them up.

"If this goes on," said Ernie Adams, the owner, "well, there's no way."

UberEATS has waived the fee it charges customers to order from the app in an effort to encourage users to order more meals from local businesses. UberEATS still charges the restaurants its fee for using the delivery service.

Adams figures he can probably recover from a two week closure; anything longer and it becomes much more tenuous. He laid off his 13 employees on Monday and right now he and his wife are running the restaurant. It's a small operation, and he knows his employees well, so it was a hard decision.

"They've gotta survive, too," he said.

Many of them have been able to file for unemployment benefits, he said, and Adams is hopeful that he'll be able to hire back those who want to return if the restaurant survives. Until then, he and his wife are doing what they can to keep the lights on.